A Perrysburg man accused of domestic violence has rejected a plea deal.
A jury trial for Jeremy Furden, 44, will start April 7.
Furden appeared Tuesday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
Defense attorney Sara Roller said her client rejected the offer and wanted to go to trial.
Furden was indicted in October for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
The offer was to amend the charge to a fifth-degree felony.
Reger said that the F4 carries a maximum sentence of 18 months while the F5 has a maximum of 12 months.
Both have the assumption for a sentence of community control, he said.
“I do understand and I’m rejecting the plea offer,” Furden said.
On Aug. 20, he was accused of causing or attempting to cause harm to a family or household member in the 600 block of Manville Avenue. The victim reportedly was uncooperative and refused to allow police to take pictures of injuries on her face. Furden had previously pleaded guilty to domestic violence in 2011 in Lucas County.