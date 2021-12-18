A Perrysburg man has pleaded guilty to sharing sexually-explicit pictures involving a minor.
Benjamin Hunsaker, 22, formerly of Toledo, was indicted in June for three counts pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, all second-degree felonies; and possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony.
Hunsaker appeared Tuesday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
He accepted an offer to plead guilty to two counts attempted pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, both third-degree felonies, and the possession charge.
He was accused in August 2020 of creating, photographing or reproducing material that shows a minor participating or engaging in sexual activity.
Hunsaker reportedly used a cell phone in the commission of these felonies. He must forfeit the phone.
Reger said he could impose up to 36 months in prison for each amended charge and a maximum of 12 months for the remaining charge.
The court could impose these sentences consecutively if it finds all statutory requirements are met, Reger said. That would total seven years.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brian Boos declined to offer a sentencing recommendation.
Hunsaker also must register as a Tier II sex offender, meaning he has to register every 180 days for 25 years.
If sent to prison, upon his release, he will be on five years of mandatory post release control, Boos said.
Boos said that in October 2020, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes against Children unit was notified of an IP address where child porn had been transferred using Snapchat.
They began an investigation and received a search warrant for the Snapchat account link to that IP address. Hunsaker ultimately was interviewed.
He admitted receiving images of minors and eventually requesting additional photos, Boos said.
Hunsaker aided or encouraged the transfer of images on Snapchat, he said. Both images were of an adult male with a prepubescent female.
Sentencing was set for Feb. 8, at which time the third pandering charge will be dismissed.