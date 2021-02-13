A Perrysburg man has been sentenced for providing obscene material to a law enforcement officer.
Jeffery M. Bucher, 44, on Friday was sentenced to 14 days in jail.
He appeared in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman.
Kuhlman said while there are recommendations for community control, “I think you need to break the addiction.”
Bucher had pleaded guilty to disseminating matter harmful to a juvenile, a fifth-degree felony.
On Feb. 17, 2020, he was accused of selling, furnishing or proving obscene material to a law enforcement officer posing as a 17-year-old.
A bill of information, which is a waiver of indictment and agreement to prosecution in court, was filed against Bucher in November.
There is a potential prison term of six to 12 months although prison is neither mandatory nor presumed, Kuhlman said.
Wood County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Pamela Gross said the victim was present but did not wish to address the court.
Defense attorney Bradley Koffe said that his client takes responsibility for his actions.
“All the years I’ve been representing people who have been accused of various types of crimes, how they react to being prosecuted, the efforts that they take to show remorse, not hide and not run, Jeff has certainly been at the top of the pack of all of my clients … in reinventing himself,” Koffel said.
Bucher pleaded guilty from the beginning, and the sentencing factor does favor community control, Koffel said.
“And it is my understanding (the victim’s family) is not seeking incarceration,” he added.
When given the opportunity to speak, Bucher apologized to the victim and to his family.
“My hope and prayers is (the victim) finds help and support to get past this incident … and that this incident isn’t something that is a mark for years to come,” he said.
Bucher said he hurt his wife tremendously and he is working very hard to repair that, and that he let down his children.
“It’s difficult to be their dad when I hurt them and let them down the way I have,” he said.
Bucher added he has received counseling and is grateful to have a new life with the help he has received.
He said he has been hurt professionally and personally by what he has done.
“I know that the future is still available for me to lead a good life and restore the damage (he has done) in this community, to this family … and to my family as well,” Bucher said. “I’m determined to take the steps to do that each and every day.”
Gross recommended community control sanctions without a local jail sentence.
“At least on paper it looks like you’ve lived a law-abiding life,” Kuhlman said.
“Your resume does look very good on paper,” Kuhlman told Bucher, but he added that the defendant’s behavior was becoming more and more reckless.
“It causes me concern because you clearly knew the victim was a younger person,” he said.
Bucher’s sentence also includes four years of community control. He must undergo a mental health assessment, seek sex offender treatment and have no contact with the victim.
He will not be allowed to use any mobile devices or have internet connectivity except for work purposes for 45 days after being released from jail. He must tell adult probation what devices he intends to use so, at their discretion, they can install internet tracking software.
Bucher will not be allowed to have in-person contact with a minor unless he is supervised.
He also must pay a $2,500 fine.
Kuhlman reserved 12 months in prison if Bucher violates any of the conditions for community control.
His incarceration will begin at 9 a.m. Monday.