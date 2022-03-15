A Perrysburg man accused of pandering has accepted a plea deal.
Keith Hyndman, 41, appeared Friday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman.
He pleaded guilty to the charge of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, a fourth-degree felony.
A second pandering charge of second-degree pandering will be dismissed at sentencing.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jim Hoppenjans said on Aug. 13, 2020, the Cuyahoga County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office contacted Walbridge police regarding a cyber tip that Snapchat was being used to download child pornography at an address in Walbridge.
Search warrants for Snapchat showed the cell phone number received on the cyber tip belonged to Hyndman, who lived in Perrysburg. Search warrants were executed at his home.
“Mr. Hyndman was honest and forthright with the detectives, explaining he had indeed downloaded images of child pornography,” Hoppenjans said.
Hyndman also acknowledged he used websites to conduct file transfers of the child pornography.
An analysis of the Hyndman’s cell phone, laptop and portable hard drive uncovered 82 videos and 587 pictures depicting minors engaged in sexual activities or poses.
Hoppenjans said the state will recommend community control sanctions.
Hyndman also must register as a Tier II sex officer. He must register every 180 days for 25 years.
Kuhlman said he could impose a prison sentence of six to 18 months.
Sentencing was set for May 6.