A Perrysburg man faces prison time after selling methamphetamine to a confidential informant.
Justin Middleton, 30, appeared Friday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman to plead guilty to the charges.
He was indicted in February for four counts aggravated trafficking in drugs, three that were third-degree felonies and one that was a second-degree felony.
One F3 charge was dismissed and the F2 charge was amended to F3.
All the charges have possible jail time, Kuhlman said, and a possible driver’s license suspension from six months to five years.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney James Tafelski said on July 30 and Aug. 20, 2019, Middleton sold meth to a confidential informant working for the Perrysburg Township Police Department.
Tafelski said on both occasions, the sale was three times the bulk amount of that drug.
On Sept. 12, Middleton was stopped by Perrysburg Township police for a traffic violation, and a search of the vehicle showed the defendant was in possession of meth, again at three times the bulk amount.
Defense attorney Stevin Groth said that these offenses occurred in 2019, and his client has changed in the last two years.
Sentencing was set for July 10.