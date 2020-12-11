A Perrysburg man has pleaded guilty to assault and resisting arrest.
Curtis Gordon, 33, appeared Friday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
He entered pleas of guilty to the charges of assault, a fourth-degree felony; and two counts resisting arrest, both first-degree misdemeanors.
Two additional charges of assault will be dismissed at sentencing.
Reger said there is a possibility of a prison sentence but an assumption of community control.
The felony charge carries a possible prison time up to 18 months while the misdemeanors could warrant a sentence of six months each, he said.
Assistant Prosecutor Jim Hoppenjans explained that on June 3, Perrysburg Township police and medics were called to the 12000 block of Jefferson Street for an intoxicated male, who was identified as Gordon. He was found down the street moaning and lying on his back in a bush at Perrysburg Heights Community Center.
After getting to his feet, he attempted to run away from the medics. A police sergeant grabbed Gordon by the arm and then sat him on the ground. Gordon then leaned back and hit the officer on the right side of the face with a closed fist.
While being placed in handcuffs, he resisted by placing his arms underneath his body and rolling onto his stomach. After being handcuffed, he was placed on a gurney where he continued to kick his legs. As he was being strapped to the gurney, he sat up and struck the medic in the head using his forehead.
During the course of the arrest, he reportedly made multiple statements to officers and medics that he was going to kill them and their families.
He was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital, Maumee, due to his level of intoxication.
Sentencing was set for Feb. 2.