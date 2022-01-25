WESTON — A Perrysburg man riding a snowmobile was killed in a Monday night crash.
The Wood County Sheriff’s Office responded to an injury crash in the 19500 block of US. 6 involving three snowmobiles at 11:46 p.m.
Gary L. Scott, 35, Perrysburg, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Another snowmobile operator, Derek Duncan, 32, Bowling Green, was taken to the hospital with injuries. A third driver was treated at the hospital and released.
The crash is under investigation.