A Perrysburg businessman had been indicted for grand theft.
Seabrook (aka Steven) Riddle, 45, who operates Riddle Service and other Perrysburg-based businesses, was indicted for grand theft, a fourth-degree felony; and tampering with records, a third-degree felony.
A Wood County grand jury issued indictments on March 18.
On March 15, 2019, Riddle is accused of depriving a couple of property or service at the amount of $10,500 by knowingly obtaining or exerting control by deception of either the property or services.
On Sept. 13, 2019, he allegedly defrauded a family member by falsifying, destroying or concealing a false mechanic’s lien. The record belonged to a local, state or federal government entity.
A Defiance bank filed for foreclosure of his Wood Creek Court home in 2019 and Riddle filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in 2020.
A Wood County grand jury presented 30 bills of indictment March 18.
They include:
Co-defendants Nicole Simon, 34, and Ashlynne P. Delong, 33, both of North Baltimore, for theft and misuse of credit cards, both fifth-degree felonies. On Oct. 2, they allegedly used a Huntington Bank credit card in one or more transactions and deprived the owner of $2,578.
Tony Lee Hall, 44, Rudolph, for two counts domestic violence, one a fourth-degree felony and one a third-degree misdemeanor. On Feb. 9, he is accused of grabbing a family member by the wrist while he was drunk and twisting it. The misdemeanor charge is from his yelling at a family member who was pregnant. He previously had been convicted of domestic violence.
Wesley W. Kirby, 43, Defiance, for possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony on Aug. 1.
Mohammad Razwan Chaudhry, 21, Springfield, for trafficking in marijuana, a third-degree felony. On Sept. 17, he allegedly prepared for distribution more than 5,000 grams of marijuana.
Raymont Stephens, 38, Supply, North Carolina, for money laundering, a third-degree felony; receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; and possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. On Feb. 20, he allegedly received a firearm while having reasonable cause to believe it had been obtained through theft, had been previously convicted of possession of heroin, did alter, destroy or conceal evidence knowing that an investigation was in progress, and attempted to conduct a transaction with money that was contraband or derived from an offense.
Ashley Lynne Scott, 31, Toledo, for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a fourth-degree misdemeanor. On July 22, Northwood police were dispatched to an unconscious female on a bench behind a hotel in the 2000 block of Lauren Lane. They recognized the woman as having been at an overdose death they were just investigating. She then reportedly concealed a needle.
Co-defendants Stephen T. Cornett, 21, Nicholasville, Kentucky, and Jayden M. Gray, 19, Lexington, Kentucky, for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, and trafficking in marijuana, a third-degree felony. On Dec. 16, they are accused of preparing for distribution in excess of 1,000 grams of marijuana and having a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle that was accessible to the operator or passenger.
Kevin George Stichler, 50, Toledo but currently in jail, for two counts receiving stolen property, one a fourth-degree felony and one a fifth-degree felony, and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. Law enforcement responded on Feb. 1 to a report of a pickup with a trailer that pulled into a location in the 13000 block of Kramer Road around 4:30 a.m. and then left that location. The driver failed to respond to an effort to pull him over and led the officer on a 22-mile pursuit northbound on Interstate 75 from U.S. 6 to Ohio 795. The vehicle crashed and two passengers, including Stichler, were transported to the hospital. The trailer belonged to Goodwill Industries.
Edward Davis IV, 28, formerly of Bowling Green and currently of Macomb, Michigan, for five counts trafficking in marijuana, all fifth-degree felonies. On March 29, 2019, he reportedly sold 2 grams of marijuana to a confidential information for $20. It was one of five controlled buys with Davis over a period of a year.
Co-defendants Raymond C. Poore, 38, and Jodi A. Sausaman, 35, both of Akron, for trafficking in marijuana and possession of marijuana, both third-degree felonies. On Aug. 12, they were found in possession with plans to distribute more than 1,000 grams of marijuana.
Johnny Reime, 37, Grove City, for money laundering, a third-degree felony, and two counts possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies. He reportedly had in his possession $22,770 which was either contraband or derived through an offense. He had possession of a cell phone with the intent to use it to facilitate corrupt activity.
Stacy Sue Adams, 37, Toledo, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony. On Feb. 28, she allegedly got into an argument with a family member and displayed an open folding knife. The family member suffered puncture wounds to his right palm and right triceps.
Anthony M. Harrison, 34, Wayne, for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. On Sept. 3, he allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family member. He previously had been convicted of domestic violence.
Shanah S. Newsome Sr., 43, Toledo and currently in jail, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and domestic violence, a third-degree felony. On Jan. 14 in Stony Ridge, she allegedly pushed another woman from behind into the trunk of a vehicle, causing her to strike her head, resulting in a severe laceration to her forehead.
Bryan Keith Stenson III, 20, Toledo, for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. He was found with a .22 caliber Berretta handgun in a motor vehicle that was assessable to the operator or passenger.
Emerald Troquille, 23, Murfreesboro, Tennessee, for obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony, and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. On Aug. 22, Troquille reportedly eluded police after receiving a visible signal to stop and caused a substantial risk of serious harm to persons or property. He also allegedly prevented or obstructed the performance of a public official.
Anthony Brogno, 27, Belchertown, Massachusetts, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. On Jan. 22, he was allegedly found in possession of psilocybin.
Keith A. Vore, 52, currently in jail, for assault, a fourth-degree felony; two counts aggravated menacing, both first-degree misdemeanors; criminal damaging or endangering, a second-degree misdemeanor; criminal trespass, a fourth-degree misdemeanor; resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor; and harassment with a bodily substance, a fifth-degree felony. On March 2, he is accused of entering a Sunoco gas station, making a woman and a man believe he would cause them serious physical harm, breaking a glass window and a vase at Knight’s Inn, and resisting arrest. He also is accused of throwing a bodily substance onto a law enforcement officer and causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a peace officer or a person performing emergency medical services.
John George, 59, Maysville, Kentucky, for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. His vehicle was stopped Oct. 1 for a turn signal violation and traveling too close. A K-9 search for narcotics led to a probable cause search that uncovered a loaded firearm.