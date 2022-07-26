A Perrysburg man who was tased and then arrested after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase has been indicted.
A Wood County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Michael John Shaffer, 28, for menacing, a fourth-degree misdemeanor; resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor; and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.
On June 24, an officer observed a motorcycle with no registration eastbound on Ohio 795. The motorcycle proceeded through a red light, conducted a U-turn, the accelerated at a high rate of speed westbound on Route 795. The motorcyclist allegedly drove recklessly causing vehicles to slam on their brakes. It turned south onto Tracy Road and the speed was clocked at over 120 mph.
The motorcyclist reportedly drove around two stationary patrol cars at U.S. 20 and Tracy Road then took off on Route 20 at a high rate of speed. Officers were doing 100 mph and the motorcycle was faster.
The pursuit was terminated at the Lemoyne Road overpass when officers lost sight of the motorcycle. Officers then went to Friendly Village where the motorcycle had been seen parked. They could hear a motorcycle in the area and were waved down by citizens who said a motorcycle had recently pulled into the park.
When approached on his front porch Shaffer reportedly denied having a motorcycle. Neighbors said he does ride a motorcycle and keeps it at a family’s residence. The family member denied entry inside her shed, but a girlfriend did confirm Shaffer had a motorcycle matching the description of the one involved in the pursuit.
Shaffer also allegedly said he would harm one of the responding officers and pulled away when being placed under arrest. He was eventually tased.
A Michigan man was indicted in the alleged theft of purses in Perrysburg and a police chase.
Ian Daniel Marchant, 30, Charlotte, and currently in jail, was indicted for two counts receiving stolen property, both fifth-degree felonies, and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.
On June 29, he was identified as a possible suspect involving stolen merchandise, including a purse at the Perrysburg Tropical Smoothie and another purse in Perrysburg.
A pursuit started in the Walmart parking lot on Fremont Pike in Perrysburg. The vehicle fled toward South Compass Drive and did not stop at a posted stop sign on Simmons Road, nearly striking numerous vehicles.
The driver drove through a red light at Route 20, attempted a left turn, went over a ditch, went airborne and landed on a cement wall in the McDonald’s parking lot. The man, later identified as Marchant, reportedly fled the vehicle on foot and was apprehended near IHOP.
His passenger was injured and was transported to an area hospital. Marchant said he fled because he didn’t want to go back to prison.
Credit cards from one alleged victim were used to purchase $480 in rings from Kohl’s; those rings were reportedly found on the fingers of the passenger in his vehicle. The second alleged victim’s credit card was used at Meijer. The stolen credit cards were reportedly found in Marchant’s possession.
Other indictments:
Reece Michael Ryan Frisch, 20, Bowling Green, for burglary, a third-degree felony; grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony. On Jan. 29, he allegedly entered an occupied structure to steal a vehicle and disposed of the Hyundai Sonata while knowing it had been obtained through theft.
Davonte Tyrone Vasquez Dyer, 22, Perrysburg and currently in jail, for domestic violence, a third-degree felony. On July 11, he allegedly caused physical harm to a family member. He has previously been convicted of two offenses of domestic violence, both in 2018 in Lucas County.
Daniel Joseph Latora, 31, Rossford and currently in jail, for resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor, and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. On June 20, police clocked Latora doing 33 mph in a 25-mph zone and attempted a traffic stop after a stop sign violation. He allegedly fled police at high speeds through the Riverview apartment complex parking lot in the area of Schreier and Lime City roads in Rossford. The vehicle suddenly stopped, and Latora fled on foot. He tripped and the officer was able to tackle him as he attempted to get back on his feet.
Carl Bias Jr., 26, Perrysburg, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor; and abduction, a third-degree felony. On June 15 in the 12000 block of Waterstone Lane, Perrysburg, he allegedly prevented a woman from leaving by holding a large chef knife in one hand and holding the woman’s throat with the other.
Robert M. Lewis, 56, Perrysburg, for two counts operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them/OVI, both third-degree felonies. He allegedly operated a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.17 on July 1, and had a previous OVI conviction in Sandusky County in 2003.
Co-defendants Gary L. Brown, 60, and Tyler Lee Brown, 30, both of Fostoria, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony. On March 12, they allegedly caused serious physical harm to another man. A warrant has been issued for Gary Brown’s arrest.
Austin Lorenzo Green, 25, Columbus, for receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony. On March 16, he allegedly received or disposed of an Ohio license plate while having reasonable cause to believe the plate had been obtained through a theft. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Jacob Henry, 21, Fremont, for trafficking in marijuana, a fourth-degree felony, and possession of marijuana, a fifth-degree felony. On May 2, 2021, he allegedly was found in possession of and was preparing for distribution more than 200 grams of marijuana.
Devon Maurice Holloway, 33, Lansing, Michigan, for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. On Aug. 19, 2021, he is accused of knowingly transporting a loaded Glock 17 9-mm handgun in his vehicle in such a way it was accessible to the operator or passenger without leaving the vehicle.
Carey Anne Fitch, 52, Bradenton, Florida, for two counts forgery, both fifth-degree felonies, and identify fraud and receiving stolen property, both fourth-degree felonies. On Aug. 27, 2020, she allegedly had in her possession two checks payable to another, valued at $2,450 and $1,940, that she knew were forged. Also on that date, she is accused of using another’s identification without consent and receiving or disposing of a 2020 Chevy Malibu she had reasonable cause to believe had been obtained through theft.
Richard G. Turk, 75, Toledo, for trafficking in cocaine and possession of cocaine, both fifth-degree felonies. On Dec. 12, he is accused of being in possession of and preparing for distribution less than 5 grams of cocaine.
Tyler McCabe, 28, Napoleon, for illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified government facility, a third-degree felony, and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. On Dec. 9, he allegedly was found in possession of oxycodone and knowingly conveyed the drug into a government facility. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.