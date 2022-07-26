A Perrysburg man who was tased and then arrested after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase has been indicted.

A Wood County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Michael John Shaffer, 28, for menacing, a fourth-degree misdemeanor; resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor; and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.

