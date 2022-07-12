A 19-year-old Perrysburg man has been indicted for allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase on River Road east of Williamsburg on the River.
A Wood County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Jonathan Edward Bowers for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; failure to comply with underage laws, a first-degree misdemeanor; and violation of speed limits, a minor misdemeanor.
On May 29 in the area of Ohio 235 and West River Road, Bowers allegedly fled police and traveled at a high rate of speed (approximately 90 mph) for approximately 4.25 miles eastbound on River Road, with one documented instance of passing a vehicle on a curve and forcing oncoming motorcyclists onto the roadway’s shoulder. The officer caught up with Bowers near King Road.
Bowers exited his Chevy pickup truck and was arrested before being placed in the back seat of the cruiser.
As the officer was conducting the arrest, another motorist stopped and said the man detained had almost ran some motorcyclists off the roadway after passing on a curve in a no-passing zone and forcing westbound riders to swerve to the shoulder to avoid a collision.
Officers on scene found a bucket with four full and one empty single serving Fireball whiskey bottles. Bowers, who was 19, was not impaired at the time of the incident and said he didn’t stop because he had bad brakes.
The grand jury also indicted several other individuals for drug possession, theft and assault, including:
• Bruce Chapman, 51, Toledo, for criminal trespass, a fourth-degree misdemeanor; and violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony. On June 7, he allegedly entered property in the 300 block of West Walnut Street in North Baltimore, thus violating the terms of the protection order by being within 500 feet of the petitioner, who lives in the 300 block of North Second Street. He previously had plead guilty of violating a protection order in 2021 in Findlay Municipal Court.
• Taylor William Hunter, 32, Cygnet, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and criminal damaging or endangering, a second-degree misdemeanor. On May 31 on Interstate 75 at East Wooster Street, Hunter, who was a passenger in a vehicle, is accused of punching the driver repeatedly in the face. The driver pulled to the side of the road to defend himself when Hunger allegedly grabbed the driver’s right hand and bent the fingers backwards, trying to break them. The driver pulled back into traffic and Hunter allegedly started punching him again before grabbing the center console and ripping the top off. Hunter then got out of the car and started walking away. The driver, who had had reconstructive surgery on his face five months ago, was treated at the hospital for a left eye socket orbital floor fracture.
• Devin Lamar Brownlee, 29, of Bowling Green and currently in jail on a $20,000 bond, for trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony. On June 15, he allegedly entered a residence in the 300 block of South Prospect Street via an unlocked front door without permission and was found eating Chex Mix on the couch. He allegedly had previously entered the residence when no one was home.
• Grant Underwood, 36, Perrysburg, for violating a protection order, a third-degree felony; carrying a concealed weapon, a fourth-degree felony; and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fifth-degree felony. On June 1 at 12:54 a.m. in the 26000 block of North Dixie Highway in Perrysburg, officers found Underwood sitting on the ground behind a Toyota Tundra. He had a strong odor of alcohol emitting from him and was found to have a 9mm CZ handgun in the backseat of his vehicle. He had an active protection order that specifically state he was not allowed to have a firearm.
• Delanta Shaquel Williams, 26, Perrysburg, for abduction, a third-degree felony, and domestic violence, a fifth-degree felony. On June 4 in the 12000 block of Waterstone Lane in Perrysburg, he allegedly caused serious physical harm to a pregnant woman by holding her down by the neck with first one hand and then two hands. He also allegedly would not let her leave the apartment when she attempted to do so.
• Tyreese Jermain Morris, 32, Findlay, for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. On June 7 in the area of U.S. 6 and I-75, a vehicle was stopped for a marked lanes violation. The odor of raw cannabis was detected, and a probable cause search was conducted. The search revealed illegal narcotics and during video review, it was observed that Morris took an item out of his pants and appeared to place it in his anal cavity.
• Zackary Ahumada Ryan, 26, Walbridge, for possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. On July 10, 2021, he was reportedly found in possession of cocaine.
• Tiffany Catherine Giddings, 39, of Lima and currently in jail on a $15,000 bond, for grand theft, a fourth-degree felony. On April 16, she allegedly took more than $56,000 in jewelry from a display case at the Perrysburg Kohl’s.
• Tyler William Swartz, 29, Lindsey, for theft, a fifth-degree felony. From Jan. 19 to April 1, he allegedly stole more than $1,000 in currency from Luckey Farmers.
• Ronald Dean Fletcher, 35, Eastern, Kentucky, for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. On Aug. 26, a loaded .22 caliber Rohm RG-14 revolver allegedly was found in his vehicle and was accessible to the operator and passenger without leaving the vehicle.
• Jastaven Ky’Aire Johnathan Hudson, 23, Gahanna, for aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. On Sept. 4, he allegedly was found in possession of the bulk amount of oxycodone/hydrochloride. The indictment includes a gun specification as he allegedly was found in possession of a Glock 19 handgun with 29 rounds in the magazine with was used to protect drugs and/or drug proceeds.
• Antwuan O’Neil Warford, 21, Richmond, Kentucky, for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. On Dec. 31, a 9 mm Springfield Amory XD was found in his vehicle and allegedly was accessible to the operator and passenger without leaving the vehicle.
• Jakobi David Moore, 28, Columbus, for trafficking in marijuana, a fourth-degree felony; and possession of marijuana, a fifth-degree felony. On Sept. 7, he allegedly was found preparing for distribution more than 200 grams of marijuana.
• Kelley Jones, 35, Defiance, for aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs, both first-degree felonies. On May 29, 2021, Jones allegedly prepared for distribution more than 50 times the bulk amount of methamphetamine.
• Co-defendants Tana Allen, 22, Lakeview, and Deystine Shehee, 23, Lima, for petty theft, a first-degree misdemeanor; and counterfeiting, a fourth-degree felony. On Dec. 26, they are accused of depriving a man of his iPhone by deception, using counterfeit bills to do so.
• Damarco Cortez Gilliam, 31, Detroit, for theft, a fifth-degree felony. From Feb. 24-March 10, he allegedly deprived Lowe’s of more than $1,000 in merchandise without consent. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.