A Perrysburg man has been indicted for two counts of assault.
Rob Roy Summerson, 58, was indicted by a Wood County grand jury Wednesday for two counts of assault, both fourth-degree felonies.
On May 2 around 7:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to Dr. McAuleys Court in Perrysburg for a shirtless man who was banging on doors and windows. The man, identified as Summerson, was eventually detained in a police cruiser. He had an odor of alcohol on his breath, according to police.
On May 3 at approximately 1:39 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call again on Dr. McAuleys Court for a male knocking on a door. When they arrived, they were told the suspect was Summerson, who lived down the street.
When officers approached his residence, he began yelling through the window. Officers told him to keep it down but Summerson reportedly continued to yell. He then opened the door and told officers to call S.W.A.T. He tried to shut the door and retreat back into the apartment. A police sergeant grabbed ahold of Summerson’s arm and they entered the residence to advise him he was under arrest for disorderly conduct with persistence.
He went toward an officer in an aggressive manner and was Tased. He continued to resist until officers were able to secure him in handcuffs, according to the report.
Summerson was transported to Mercy Health in Perrysburg where he reportedly kicked an officer’s arm. That officer works for Mercy Health and was assisting with restraining Summerson.
The charges stem from the alleged victim on Dr. McAuleys Court, who was either a peace officer or EMS technician, and against the officer at Mercy Health, who reportedly suffered serious physical harm.