A Perrysburg man has been indicted for allegedly soliciting sex from an undercover law enforcement officer.
A Wood County grand jury on May 4 indicted Brandon D. Boone, 30, for importuning, a fifth-degree felony; disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a fifth-degree felony; and attempted illegal use of mainor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, a third-degree felony.
He is accused of soliciting sex from a law enforcement officer posing as a 15-year-old female on the Whisper app several times between April 1, 2021, and March 2, 2022. He allegedly continued to talk about meeting for oral sex but would not do so until he saw a nude picture of her. The conversation moved to Snapchat. He was identified after a Snapchat search warrant was conducted.
The grand jury indicted 23 individuals.
• Gianna Hunnicutt, 23, of North Baltimore and currently in jail, for grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordnance; and violating a protection order, both third-degree felonies. On Dec. 9, she allegedly violated a protection order and stole a Taurus G2S 9 mm pistol.
Hunnicutt was indicted on additional charges of abduction, a third-degree felony; robbery, a second-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony. On Feb. 1, she allegedly attempted or threatened physical harm to another while committing a theft. She also is accused of by force or threat, restraining the liberty of this person under circumstances that created a risk of physical harm to her or placed her in fear. The property allegedly stolen was a ring and iPhone valued at more than $1,000.
• Matthew Alan Smith, 30, Temperance, Michigan, for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them/OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. On April 16 around 1 a.m. at Ohio 795 and Lime City Road, two motorcyclists allegedly accelerated heavily from a red light. They were clocked at 109 mph in a 55-mph zone, according to the report. One pulled over while the other, later identified as Smith, attempted to flee. According to the report, Smith accelerated to speeds in excess of 100 mph while weaving through traffic for approximately two miles. He nearly lost control near Route 795 and East Broadway Street before pulling over and being arrested.
• Nathan Charles Swiecicki, 33, Bowling Green, for possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony, and possessing drug abuse instruments, a second-degree misdemeanor. On Dec. 5 during a traffic stop in City Lot 3, Swiecicki allegedly was found in possession of a brownish/white powder, 126 hypodermic needles, two spoons and numerous cigarette packs containing empty bindles.
• Aretina P. Semancik, 44, Custar, for receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony. She is accused of stealing a travel trailer on Jan. 8 north of Bowling Green. When the trailer was found parked off the road in Waterville Township, the property owner told police his friend “Tina” had told him she bought it and needed someplace to store it. When contacted, Semancik said she bought the trailer from friends going through a bad divorce but refused to name the friends. She said she found the trailer on the OfferUp app and paid $1,000 in cash for it.
• Stefanie Fox, 36, Toledo, and Connie Machnicki, 53, Berkey, for violation of drug database laws, a fifth-degree felony. They are accused on Nov. 12 of obtaining drug database information in a way not allowed by revised code.
• Zachary J. Reau, 30, Perrysburg, for theft, a fifth-degree felony, and misuse of credit cards, a first-degree misdemeanor. On Nov. 12, he is accused pf stealing a Lowe’s credit card.
• Steven M. Scanlan, 30, Walbridge, for two counts operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them/OVI, both fourth-degree felonies. On Feb. 25 near the intersection of Oregon Road and Route 795, he was spotted driving recklessly. The vehicle sped up and slowed down several times after police activated lights and siren. According to the police report, he eventually pulled over on Oregon Road and consented to a urine sample. He has been convicted of three OVI offenses in the last 10 years, twice in Wood County and once in Lucas County.
• Co-defendants Kristen Leigh Asher, 30, and Robert Harold Brown, 42, both of Genoa, for two counts theft, both fifth-degree felonies. From Sept. 1 to Dec. 31, they are accused of taking a Fuel Mart charge card from a Pemberville business as well as $2,357 in services from this same business.
• Michael Robert Flaugher, 39, of Perrysburg and currently in jail, for gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony. From April 22-23, he allegedly had sexual contact with a 12-year-old.
• Co-defendants Haley Chardonnay Wiseman, 22, and Derrick Jamal Allen, 31, both of Xenia, for trafficking in marijuana, and possession of marijuana, both third-degree felonies. On April 12, 2021, they allegedly were found preparing for distribution more than 1,000 grams of marijuana.
• Tre’ Michael Jones, 24, Fostoria, for aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. He allegedly kicked in a door on Carrie Lane in Fostoria on Feb. 26 and choked the occupant.
• Co-defendants Ahmed Yousif Fackih, 20, Charlotte, North Carolina, and Ayshia Danielle Bauldwin, 24, Indian Trail, North Carolina, for trafficking in marijuana, and possession of marijuana, both third-degree felonies. On Feb. 16, they allegedly were found preparing to distribute more than 5,000 grams of marijuana.
• Kruiz Allen Lorenc, 29, North Baltimore, for possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony. On Jan. 21, he was found in possession of what has been alleged to be fentanyl-related compound.
• Co-defendants Tobias Lee Phillips, 48, of Alger, and Jessica Lynn Staley, 41, of McGuffey, for breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; theft, a fifth-degree felony; and grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. On Jan. 1, 2021, they allegedly entered an unoccupied structure, took a Ford F150 pickup truck without consent, as well as miscellaneous property valued at more than $1,000.
• Martez Antonio Weems, 43, Detroit, for two counts illegal use of supplemental nutrition assistance program benefits or WIC program benefits, both fifth-degree felonies; aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. On Oct. 19, he allegedly was found preparing for distribution Hydrocodone. He also allegedly twice transferred nutrition assistance program benefits in a manner not authorized by the federal government.
• Anthony Emidio Papa, 28, currently in the North Central Correctional Institution in Marion, for breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony, and grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. On Sept. 21, he allegedly stole a Ford truck from a Perrysburg business after trespassing to gain entry.