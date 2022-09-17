A Perrysburg man has pleaded guilty to multiple attempted pandering charges.
Gregory Kolbeck, 35, appeared Sept. 12 in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A Perrysburg man has pleaded guilty to multiple attempted pandering charges.
Gregory Kolbeck, 35, appeared Sept. 12 in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack.
He pleaded guilty to 10 counts of attempted pandering sexually oriented matters involving a minor or impaired person, all third-degree felonies.
Kolbeck was indicted in March for 10 second-degree pandering charges.
One count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony, will be dismissed at sentencing.
According to Wood County Assistant Prosecutor Alyssa Blackburn, Kolbeck attempted to create or reproduce material showing prepubescent females engaging in sexual activities multiple times from April 2021 to January 2022.
The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program was involved in the investigation, Blackburn said.
Mack said she could impose a sentence of 60 months for each charge and have them served consecutively for a total of 600 months or 50 years.
Kolbeck will have to register as a Tier II sex offender, which will require him to register every 180 days for 25 years.
All electronics seized at the time of his arrest will be forfeited to the Perrysburg Township Police Department, Blackburn said.