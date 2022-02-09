A Perrysburg teen given a life sentence in prison for murder has had his latest appeal denied.
Tyler Miller lost an appeal to his sentence and has since filed two additional appeals to have the 6th District Court of Appeals reopen and reconsider the case. Both appeals have been denied and that court affirmed the sentence of life without parole.
Miller, who fatally stabbed a Toledo man in his Perrysburg driveway, was 16 when former Wood County Common Pleas Judge Alan Mayberry imposed his sentence in June 2020.
Mayberry didn’t mince words when reviewing Miller’s transgressions, calling him a “cold-blooded, remorseless murderer.”
An evaluation showed Miller did not meet the criteria of a not guilty by reason of insanity plea and the court, in its sentence, determined he was irreparably corrupt.
In reviewing hospital reports, Mayberry noted homicidal ideation and Miller’s desire to be a serial killer. He said his aggressive tendencies would not change with treatment.
Mayberry also had the option of a life sentence with a chance of parole at 20 years, 25 years and 30 years. The death penalty could not be considered due to Miller’s age.
Amonie Ervin, 19, was stabbed 20-25 times as he sat in his car, still in his seatbelt. The coroner’s office ruled he died at the scene from the stab wounds.
Miller, who is now 18, was originally charged as a juvenile. His case was bound over as an adult and a grand jury indicted him in December 2019 for the aggravated murder charge.
In July 2020, he had filed a notice to appeal his sentence with the 6th District Court of Appeals. In that appeal, Miller argued that his sentence should be void and he should be granted a new sentencing hearing based on arguments that he received ineffective counsel and the court abused its discretion in sentencing a minor to life in prison without the possibility of parole without taking into consideration his chance for rehabilitation. He also argued that the sentence violated his 8th Amendment rights in that it inflicted cruel and unusual punishment.
The appeals court in September affirmed the life sentence without parole.
Miller then filed a request that the appeals court reopen the case. That request was denied.
In his third appeal, he argued that the court had improperly rejected his ineffective assistance argument based in part upon his counsel’s failure to challenge the constitutionality of the mandatory bind over provisions.
Mandatory bind over automatically deems a child an adult for certain offenses and transfers the child from the juvenile justice system to the adult court system.
In January, the appeals court agreed to reconsider its decision. It found that Miller’s attorney was not ineffective for failing to contest the constitutionality of the mandatory bind over provisions and that those provisions are constitutional.
The appeals court again confirmed the sentence.
Miller remains incarcerated in the Correction and Reception Center in Orient.