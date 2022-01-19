Proceedings against a Perrysburg man charged with a sex offense are on hold until his competency evaluation is completed.
Myron Crowell, 26, appeared Friday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman.
He was indicted in April for gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony.
On July 1, 2014, he allegedly entered a girl’s bedroom and inappropriately touched her while she was lying in bed. She was 10 years old.
In October 2020, the alleged victim contacted Wood County Job and Family Services about the incident. She said she told her grandparents the following morning what had happened.
Crowell’s second competency evaluation is scheduled for Feb. 2, according to the court documents, and it may take two-three weeks to get the results.
His trial is set to start Feb. 15.
Wood County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Pamela Gross said she would recommend community control if Crowell pleaded guilty to fourth degree GSI.
He also must register as a Tier I sex offender, requiring him to register his residence every year for 15 years.
Defense attorney Norris Finley said having his client register as a sex offender would derail progress of where he stays and works.
“This will affect him for the rest of his life,” he said. “If it gets to the point we have to accept an outcome that will affect him, he will face it better if he undergoes the competency (evaluation).”
The conclusion of the first competency evaluation was Crowell was competent to stand trial.
Kuhlman said the court won’t deny the second competency evaluation, but it was not prudent to vacate the trial.