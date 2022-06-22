A Perrysburg man was arrested Monday after he refused to leave the hospital.
Joey Bates, 54, was taken to jail and charged with criminal trespass, menacing and criminal mischief/tampering with security systems.
Officers were dispatched to Wood County Hospital at 7 p.m. for a male who had been discharged but refused to leave, according to the Bowling Green Police Division report.
The hospital staff stated he was homeless, and they tried to find him a place to stay, but had no luck, according to the report.
While en route, the officer got a hold of the Salvation Army in Toledo and they advised they had room. Upon his arrival, hospital security met the officer and advised him that the male had threatened hospital staff.
The officer heard the man later identified as Bates yelling and getting into a nurse’s personal space. He raised his hand and was pointing at the nurse in a turbulent manner, according to the report.
The officer grabbed Bates and took him outside. The nurse said he saw Bates tampering with the fire alarm pull station. Bates apparently pulled the level and tied a “twisty tie” around it.
He remained in jail Tuesday with no bond established.