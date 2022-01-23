FOSTORIA — A Perrysburg man was arrested on multiple charges after he allegedly was acting erratic and firing a gun.
According to a news release, on Sunday at 1:16 a.m., Seneca County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a 911 call reporting a male at 12400 W. Axline St., lot #43, had a gun, was acting erratic and firing off rounds.
Deputies reportedly made contact with Marcus E. Hartfield, 42, Perrysburg, and saw evidence of the crime under investigation was located in plain sight inside the residence. Deputies secured the residence and called for assistance from Fostoria police.
After obtaining a search warrant, signed by Judge Michael Kelbley of the Seneca County Common Pleas Court, a search of the property was executed. A search of the residence unveiled two spent .45 caliber casings, a loaded Glock .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol with a 30 round magazine, several additional loaded magazines, ammunition, cocaine, marijuana, criminal tools and money, according to the news release.
Hartfield was arrested for discharging a firearm on or near a prohibited premise and having weapons under disability. Hartfield has additional charges for endangering children, trafficking in drugs, possession of drugs and possession of criminal tools.