The Perrysburg man accused of escaping police custody and being arrested in Michigan remains in jail on a $125,000 bond.
Christopher Michael Eldredge, 35, appeared via video for arraignment Friday in front of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman.
He was indicted April 20 for escape and robbery, both third-degree felonies, and grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.
In a separate case, Eldredge was indicted for six counts receiving stolen property, one a fourth-degree felony and five fifth-degree felonies.
Kuhlman said he could impose prison sentences of nine-60 months for each F3 offense, six-18 months for each F4 offense, and six-12 months for the F5 charge.
“Because there are multiple charges, if found guilty, those terms could be served consecutively,” Kuhlman said.
Defense attorney Kent Sobran entered pleas of not guilty on all charges and asked for an own recognizance bond or a reasonable cash bond with 10% allowed.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jim Hoppenjans said that Eldredge had fled custody and was on the run for several days.
When the defendant was stopped in Michigan, he gave a false identification, Hoppenjans added.
“He is a flight risk,” he said, and asked for a $300,000 bond for the escape case and $50,000 for the stolen property cases with no 10% allowed on each.
Sobran said his client is in the process of seeking substance abuse treatment, does have family support and again requested a 10% allowable bond.
Kuhlman set cash bond of $100,000 on the first case and $25,000 on the second, no 10%, with the understanding Eldridge must wear a GPS monitor and remain in Ohio if he posts bond.
Eldredge reportedly escaped custody April 9 while being treated in the emergency department at Wood County Hospital.
He had been incarcerated at the Wood County jail on April 7 for misdemeanor offenses.
Eldredge reportedly fled on foot from a Wood County sheriff’s deputy while at the hospital.
After his hospital escape, Bowling Green Police Division officers were made aware the suspect was fleeing on foot westbound. A 911 caller told dispatch she observed the foot chase and the inmate tried to get into her car when she pulled into her residence in the 1000 block of Pinewood Court.
She said that the deputy was chasing the subject around her vehicle. She said that the inmate fled the area westbound, and the deputy continued pursuing him, according to the police report.
Eldredge reportedly stole a blue 2020 Hyundai Tucson from a customer at a salon in the 1200 block of West Wooster Street. The vehicle was later found in Toledo.
On April 7, Eldredge was accused of receiving or disposing of wave runners, valued at more than $7,500; and an Ohio license plate; on March 28, a trailer, valued at more than $1,000; and on April 8, lawn equipment belonging to a church, valued at more than $1,000; and a check and undisclosed property from the same person valued at more than $1,000.
He allegedly knew the properties in question had been commissioned through a theft.
Eldredge was arrested April 22 in Monroe County, Michigan and was extradited back to Wood County.
Pretrial was set for May 20 and Eldredge’s attendance is waived.