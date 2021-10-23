A Perrysburg man accused of forcing his way into a hotel room and raping a teen has been arraigned.
Travis Wayne Hilderbrand, 45, formerly of Perrysburg and now in jail, was transported from the jail Monday to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack.
He was indicted earlier this month for rape and aggravated burglary, both first-degree felonies; unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a third-degree felony; and gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony.
Mack said the two F1 charges each carry a penalty of up to 16.5 years in jail. The unlawful conduct charge is up to 60 months and the GSI charge is up to 18 months.
Defense attorney Justin Daler entered pleas of not guilty on all charges for his client.
He said Hilderbrand has been employed at the same location for six years and asked for an own recognizance bond and a GPS ankle monitor.
Hilderbrand said if he is released on bond, he will be staying at a motel in Woodville until he can get permanent housing.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Alyssa Blackburn said, given the nature of the offenses, the state was asking for a $75,000 bond, no 10% allowed.
Mack agreed with the state and additionally mandated HIV testing, no contact with the alleged victim or her family, electronic home monitoring if he posts bail, and random drug and alcohol screenings.
A pretrial was set for Nov. 8.
On Sept. 24, Hilderbrand allegedly forced himself into an occupied hotel room in Perrysburg with the purpose to commit rape.
He is accused of engaging in sex with a 14-year-old girl by compelling her to submit by force or threat of force. He allegedly knew the girl was a minor and he was more than 10 years older than her. He also is accused of having sexual contact with the teen after compelling her to submit by force or threat of force.