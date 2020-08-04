PERRYSBURG — The city law director, Laura Alkire, submitted her resignation to Mayor Tom Mackin on last week, prior to the city council meeting.
At the July 28 council meeting Alkire said that she could remain on staff for two months, while a search is made for her replacement. She hopes to help in finding her successor.
Alkire is leaving because she has accepted another position.
“I want to work with the city to help them with the process, but also to be fair to my future employer and get on board there as soon as I can,” Alkire said. “I enjoyed it here though.”
Alkire has been the city law director since Jan. 2, 2019.
Prior to coming to Perrysburg, Alkire had been the law director for the City of Huron, as well as the prosecuting attorney with the Huron Municipal Court.
“My experiences in Perrysburg have been incredibly positive and have challenged me to grow professionally,” Alkire said.