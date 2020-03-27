PERRYSBURG — The income tax due dates in the city have been extended due to the coronavirus outbreak.
July 15, 2020 is the due date to:
• File 2019 income tax return with the City of Perrysburg and pay any balance due
• File 2019 Federal Extension form with the City of Perrysburg, if applicable
• Submit an extension payment if any income tax is due the city
• Submit 2020 first quarter estimated income tax payment.
For more information about filing municipal income taxes, visit https://bit.ly/PburgIncomeTax.