PERRYSBURG — Mercy Health-Perrysburg Hospital has added another tool in the detection of cancer with the addition of a new 64-slice Digital GE Healthcare Discovery MI PET/CT imaging system – the only one in the region.
Mercy Health brought comprehensive cancer care to the community in 2016 with the opening of the Mercy Health-Perrysburg Cancer Center. Since then, Mercy Health has opened a full-service hospital and invested in the most advanced technology to ensure our team provides the highest quality of treatment and care.
“Mercy Health is proud to offer the highest quality of imaging in the region. The Discovery PET/CT will help detect cancer lesions as early as possible, giving physicians the ability to create the best treatment plans possible for their patients,” said Paul Clemments, vice president, Mercy Health-Toledo Service Lines.
Helping to set the new standard in diagnostic imaging for oncology, the Discovery PET CT’s remarkable power and accuracy means that our team has the most information available to enable them to diagnosis and determine the progression of cancer as well as create treatment plans that lead to the better outcomes.
For patients, this investment offers greater specificity and greater sensitivity of scans while limiting the time they are in the scanner, which reduces the exposure.
The imaging system was first put into use this spring and to date, more than 100 patients have experienced this state-of-the-art technology.
In addition to advancing the treatment of cancer in the region, the Discovery PET/CT can also evaluate brain abnormalities; memory disorders, seizures, as well as other nervous system disorders.
