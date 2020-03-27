PERRYSBURG — Hospice of Northwest Ohio has suspended public visiting hours at their two inpatient hospice centers, according to a news release issued Friday.
This change will remain in effect until further notice, due to the coronavirus pandemic and Ohio’s “stay at home” order. Families of patients receiving care in the centers are being given specific instructions as it pertains to private visitation.
The shortage of personal protective equipment that is hitting the healthcare community as a whole is also affecting Hospice of Northwest Ohio. To protect vulnerable patient population as well as the care staff, the community is asked to consider donating these items:
· Protective Gowns
· Masks with Shield
· *Medical Procedure Masks
· *N95 Masks
· Hand Sani-Wipes
· Protective Goggles
· New or Gently Used Scrubs
The facility is also accepting homemade masks, as well as covers for the N95 masks.
Donations can be dropped off at the Perrysburg Center, 30000 E. River Road, or Toledo Center, 800 S. Detroit Ave., between noon and 5 p.m.
Hospice of Northwest Ohio is the area’s only independent, non-profit agency solely dedicated to providing end-of-life care. It was among the first hospices licensed in the state of Ohio and today is ranked, by size, among the top 100 hospice programs in the nation. No one is every turned away due to an inability to pay or complexity of care needs.