Jim Weidner

Jim Weidner, chief operating officer for Mercy Toledo, speaks on behalf of the company in accepting a proclamation honoring their joint vaccination program with the city of Perrysburg.

 Photo by Roger LaPointe/Sentinel-Tribune

PERRYSBURG — As part of immunization month, the mayor, on behalf of the city, honored the staff of Mercy Hospital with a special proclamation at the Aug. 16 meeting, for their efforts in the vaccination campaign they began, in conjunction with the city, in June 2021.

Several staff members were on hand to speak and to receive the award.

0
0
1
0
0