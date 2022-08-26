PERRYSBURG — As part of immunization month, the mayor, on behalf of the city, honored the staff of Mercy Hospital with a special proclamation at the Aug. 16 meeting, for their efforts in the vaccination campaign they began, in conjunction with the city, in June 2021.
Several staff members were on hand to speak and to receive the award.
“I want to point out that the model we created, with the help of your police chief, your fire chief, the mayor and his team, was really what helped sustain and get us through this process. It is the new model for how we can work together and literally focus on public health and it is being copied all over the place right now,” Matt Sapara, vice president of business development and advocacy, said. “It’s really a tribute to how we can focus our resources and do what the community needs.”
Jim Weidner was the interim president of the Mercy Health Perrysburg location during the beginning of the vaccination program.
“I am a citizen of Perrysburg and while the vaccinations were being administered to our neighbors, I was acting interim president, so I had the privilege to meet 11,796 community members, and I thank you for this honor,” Weidner, chief operating officer for Mercy Toledo, said.
Mayor Tom Mackin said that June 2022 marked the one-year anniversary of the vaccination campaign, “contributing in a joint effort to keep our community safe.
“We commend Mercy Hospital for their contribution to our community in promoting the highest quality medical care, stringent medical ethics, and their unwavering sympathy, compassion, and selfless dedication in caring for the members of our community,” Mackin said.
He finished by encouraging the citizens of Perrysburg to educate themselves on vaccinating and to make it a priority to talk to family and friends about protecting themselves with vaccines.
Two appointments were were also made by council, on Mackin’s recommendation.
Megan Wolfinger was appointed to serve on the planning commission. The appointment is for a vacancy that expires on Dec. 31, 2024. She had already met with the planning and zoning committee when she was appointed to serve on the board of zoning appeals. She is resigning her position on the zoning appeals.
Wolfinger has been practicing commercial real estate law for 22 years, with experience in construction, development and zoning. She is the current vice president, in legal, for Welltower, Inc.
The planning and zoning committee unanimously agreed to send her directly to city council for confirmation.
Judy Hagen was appointed to serve on the citizen’s park and recreation advisory committee. This is for a vacancy that expires on Dec. 31, 2023.
Hagen recently retired, after 26 years, from the city as a program developer. She has extensive experience in a wide variety of parks and recreation issues and was previously a member of PRAC, prior to her employment with the city.
The recreation committee voted on Aug. 9, to move her appointment forward to the city council for the confirmation.