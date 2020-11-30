PERRYSBURG — The city has initiated a process to create a land use plan update, called Perrysburg Tomorrow, which will guide the community for years to come.
"This planning process is rooted in community values and aspirations. It creates a platform to guide and align local leaders, stakeholders, and the community toward a shared future," according to a news release from the city.
Residents are encouraged to get involved and help inform city leaders about growth over the next 20 years. The perspective of the community is crucial when it comes to housing, mobility, green space, infrastructure, quality of life, image and brand.
Residents are encouraged to attend a virtual public meeting on Thursday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. During this virtual public meeting, residents can learn more about the planning process and give input on the future of Perrysburg.
To access the meeting: Join by Computer: https://ohm-advisors.zoom.us/j/98967802959?pwd=QXdGQmxtd1JhcE5WLzVZcUx4SEJRQT09 Password: Perrysburg. Join by phone: +1 301 715 8592 US Meeting ID: 989 6780 2959 Password: 6160733768.
This information can also be found at www.ci.perrysburg.oh.us.