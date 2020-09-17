PERRYSBURG — City council appointed Kathryn Sandretto, for the open law director position at the regular Tuesday meeting.
“What I believe in … as your law director is, is to give you the best legal advice I can give you, not to give you the answer you want to hear,” Sandretto said.
Sandretto was most recently an assistant prosecutor in the Lucas County Prosecutor’s Office. Since June she has been prosecuting juvenile misdemeanor and felony delinquency cases, a job she was reassigned to because of vacancies related to coronavirus cuts. Prior to that she spent five of her almost 15 years in the prosecutor’s office evaluating felony charges determining level of probable cause related to grand jury indictments.
She is a graduate of the Ohio State University College of Law.
A county prosecutor represents the government in court cases.
During the committee of the whole meeting, arranged for the purpose of interviewing and recommending the mayor’s choice for law director, Councilman Jim Matuszak asked Sandretto about her background and how being a prosecutor would apply to being a city law director.
“I am a career prosecutor, so there will be a learning curve,” Sandretto said. “It will be the biggest challenge, but I promise to do as much research, as much practice as I possibly can and ask questions when I need to.”
She also pointed out that there is an organization for municipal attorneys that she will reach out to. She is also acquainted with members of the Lucas County civil division to whom she will also ask advice.
“I think she’s addressed what is my biggest concern, is her inexperience. I will speak from a lawyer’s perspective for a minute,” said Councilman Cory Kuhlman. “Law school did not teach you the job, it taught you the surrounding ideas. You get thrown in there. You either sink or swim. Someone who has her credentials, and experience, and references, for that matter, is someone who swims.”
Prior to the committee of the whole meeting and a personnel committee meeting interview she went through two extensive interviews that included members of the city administration, as well as Police Chief Patrick Jones, Mayor Tom Mackin, outgoing Law Director Laura Alkire, council President Jonathan Smith and Kuhlman. Both Mackin and Kuhlman are also lawyers.
“She’s articulate, smart and passionate and she cares about the community and the services that she will provide us,” said Mackin, who also pointed out that she had gone ahead, on her own initiative, and taken Sunshine Law training during the summer offering. While not a requirement to be appointed, the knowledge of what government proceedings must be disclosed to the public is a necessity for the job.
The vote for appointment was unanimous.
At the July 28 council meeting Alkire submitted her resignation and said that she could remain on staff for two months, while helping in the search for her replacement.
Alkire is leaving because she has accepted another position. Alkire has been the city law director since Jan. 2, 2019.