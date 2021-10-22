LIME CITY — Pandemic relief funds may be used for the Perrysburg Heights Community Center expansion project.
The township trustees are considering using funds coming from the American Recovery Act to help complete the building expansion project that the Perrysburg Heights Community Association started raising funding for three years ago. A presentation from the association was given to the board at the regular Wednesday meeting.
“Nothing else as formal has been presented from anyone else,” Trustee Bob Mack said. “I’m sensitive to your predicament.
“We will give it our best shot.”
According to Walt Celley, township administrator, the funds coming to the township appear to have very narrow allowable uses and the total being awarded to the township has also been in flux. The trustees had already looked at covering road repairs with the money, but Celley’s research indicated that the projects did not qualify.
The trustees have also been looking to use the funds for the township office building. Over the last dozen years there have been several variations on both renovation and new build projects presented, but it would likely be in a similar price range to the community center.
The association has already raised $930,000 for their project. Part of that total comes from the state, which has awarded the group $550,000. The rest has been raised from private donations. However, the pace of giving has slowed and materials costs are quickly rising.
“When the pandemic hit, that created more needs and impacted our ability to raise funds,” Paul Belazis, association board president, said. “We think we need another $300,000 to make it a complete building.”
He said the current facility was used to capacity before the pandemic hit and now the needs are greater. The project would add on an additional multipurpose room and two additional classrooms.
Because of the time that has passed since the original plans were created, and world-wide supply chain issues that are adding to materials cost, without the additional funds Belazis said that there would have to be cuts to the project. They would impact either the size of project or limit basic functional items, like not having windows.
“We really need the additional capacity. You probably already know that we have been working hand-in-glove with the Perrysburg School District for a number of years. That relationship has continued to grow and we are increasingly connected,” Belazis said. “Really, an entire generation of kids in our community, that otherwise would have progressed normally in our school system, are further behind than where they need to be.”
Included in the application package are letters of support from Perrysburg Schools Superintendent Tom Hosler and State Sen. Theresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green.
Trustee Joe Schaller also pointed out that the township recently hired a new fiscal officer who is doing an internal audit. There have also been some financial software changes. Each of those activities are intended to give the trustees a clearer picture of the current state of township finances, which may also have been impacted by the pandemic.
“The number one question,” Schaller said, “what can we do with the money?”
All three trustees pointed out that the township has supported the Association in the past and has not shut the door on funding this project. They also indicated that when they find out what the Pandemic Relief Funds can be used for there may be a narrow window of time in which to act. If funds can be used for the facility, they did not know how much or for what they could be used.
“There are a lot of unanswered questions,” Trustee Gary Britten said. “We will let you know when we find out a little more.”