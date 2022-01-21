LIME CITY – A resident who wants to halt the annexation of Perrysburg Heights attended Wednesday’s Perrysburg Township Trustees meeting.
“We sure don’t want to see you guys leave to the city. We will do everything we can, legally,” Trustee Gary Britten said in response to Leah Ponce-Deleo’s questions about possible annexation and comments from a city consultant involved in the land use plan design.
“He told them that they would put a park in the middle of (Perrysburg Heights). Do they not realize that there’s a million dollar building on Jefferson, that is a park already. The grant that Mr. Warnimont is getting is for adding a little bit every year to that,” Britten said.
There were public meetings held by the city, about the land use plan, on Sept. 7 and Nov. 2. More than 100 attended those meetings, many from the Perrysburg Heights community, as well as former residents who grew up there.
At the presentations from land use plan consultants, possible new uses included a park ringed by cottages. The new use would take the place of as many as 79 homes.
The community was formed in the 1920s primarily by Mexican and Irish migrant laborers. Many residents are from families who have lived in the community for generations. The building referenced by Britten is the Perrysburg Heights Community Center. It is currently on the verge of a large expansion project that is being considered for additional funding by the township trustees. More than $930,000 has already been raised by the Perrysburg Heights Community Association for the project.
The Perrysburg Heights community is part of the township, but is adjacent to land owned by the city.
Ponce-Deleo spoke during the opportunity for public comments at Wednesday’s meeting. She wanted to be added into the next regular meeting agenda for discussion with trustees on the Perrysburg city land use plan that is still under discussion. Part of that plan shows possible future use of Perrysburg Heights, if it were annexed.
“He wants to build a park four blocks from the one that’s already there? It makes no sense to me,” Britten said.
He added that the water and sewer services that are provided by the city allow forcible annexation.
Underscoring his point, Britten related a story from his first year working in maintenance for the township.
“Annexation is a bad word to me. One of the first jobs that I had here, probably within the first two weeks of starting, my boss told me to take a dump truck, with a load of dirt, to Helen Drive, they had the storage unit back there, because the city threatened them that if they didn’t sign the annexation papers, they were going to cut their water off,” Britten said. “I took that dump truck load of dirt and dumped it over the water valve.”
They then took another load and dumped that on the other side, to make it look like the loads were supposed to be there. He said it took about two days for the city to figure out what was going on.
“We have to be real careful with what we say, because trustees before us made this commitment, to keep everything in the township from being annexed,” Britten said. “This is just my opinion, I don’t believe they have any interest in annexation of the Heights, but you’ve got the muffler place, the Bailey gas station, the restaurants, and if the residents behind want to sell their property to a developer, they will sell it and then it will get annexed into the city.”
He then mused on other possible ways it could be further annexed, with changes to zoning after housing sales.
Ponce-Deleo said she has been working with Perrysburg Councilman Mark Weber and the city administration, but wants to discuss neighborhood revitalization and preservation at the next trustees meeting on Feb. 2.
Trustee Bob Mack laid out the current legal status of possible annexation of the Heights.
He said that it’s part of the 99 Year Agreement between the township and the city.
“Because it’s west of Interstate 75, the township cannot actively intervene or prohibit the city from annexing it,” Mack said. “About 15 years ago, we received a letter from the then-city administrator, that it was their plan to annex the Heights within the next year or two. There has been nothing ever further said or done, other than that letter.”
Mack said he was baffled, when he happened to be attending one of the council meetings for another reason, when the land-use plan was discussed.
“Here it was superimposed, their wish list, on how the area would develop. Number one, it’s not part of their city, and number two, they have no control over their land, because all the homeowners own their own property,” Mack said. “We would like to see the Heights a part of the township forever.”