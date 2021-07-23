PERRYSBURG — The city has about $5.5 million in cash reserve — not enough to forego the trash levy, according to the administration.
The issue came up during the July 6 council meeting when resident Sarah Weisenberger asked several questions during the citizen’s concerns section. She asked about the appropriateness of having a refuse collection levy when the city has significant amount of cash on hand.
“2020 was a difficult year for citizens. Many lost their jobs and lost their businesses. Many were just afraid of what the world was going to look like in 2021. You guys missed a golden opportunity to provide even the slightest relief to the citizens by not again asking for this levy,” Weisenberger said.
She asked why the city has been collecting and holding a significant amount of cash in the general fund. Weisenberger said that the general fund has increased 458% in the last 15 years and was nearly $14 million at the end of 2020.
“The city does not need this money,” Weisenberger said. “The city is hoarding cash.”
Mayor Tom Mackin responded to Sentinel-Tribune inquiries that there was actually $1.4 million available in the general fund. At the end of 2020 the General Fund Reserve also had $4.1 million. The total available is then $5.5 million, “which represents less than three months of general fund expenditures.”
He said the general fund also had $8.6 million in unencumbered funds.
“Of the $8.6 million that was unencumbered, $7.2 million was committed for projects that had not yet been bid, completed, or were deferred until we understood what our revenue was going to look like in 2020,” Mackin said in an email.
“These projects are all moving forward in 2021,” Administrator Bridgette Kabat said. “There are other funds in the city’s financial structure outside of the general fund that have balances as of 12-31-20 for a variety of reasons. These funds range from special revenue funds, debt service funds, capital funds, proprietary funds to fiduciary funds.”
The council approved the 1-mill replacement levy for refuse collection that will be voted on by residents Nov. 2.
According to the Wood County Auditor’s Office, the levy will generate $792,680. The cost to a homeowner will be $35 per $100,000 in value for the property. That means taxes on a $200,000 house would be $70 annually.
Weisenberger has been active with city government as an alternate member of the Charter Review Commission, which she was appointed to in 2018. It is a 10-year term.