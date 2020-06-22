PERRYSBURG — Harrison Rally Day, one of the first annual festivals of the fall, has fallen victim to coronavirus.
“Due to the ongoing public health situation, the board of directors of the Perrysburg Area Chamber of Commerce has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Harrison Rally Day Festival originally set to take place on Sept. 19, according to a press release by the Perrysburg Area Chamber of Commerce.
The event will resume next year.
In consideration of the current state and federal recommendations and potential health risk that festival vendors, volunteers, contractors and attendees could face, the chamber’s staff and board of directors felt that canceling this event would be the best course of action, the release stated.
The festival is a major fundraiser for not only the chamber but dozens of others that participate in the event, as well as hundreds of small businesses and organizations in the region.