PERRYSBURG – Several members of the Perrysburg Fire Division have successfully completed the process that awards the professional designation of Fire Officer.
The Commission on Professional Credentialing met on July 7 to confer the designation.
The following individuals become one of only 533 FOs worldwide: Lt. Alan Bagdonas, Capt. Nathan Burtscher, Capt. Tom Samson, Lt. Joel Kociancic and Captain Joel Whitmore.
Achieving this designation signifies the commitment of these individuals to his career in the fire and emergency services, according to a press release by the city.
Additionally, Deputy Chief Tom Granata, will be receiving his Chief Fire Officer designation and Fire Marshal Aaron Harwell will receive his Fire Marshal designation. Chief Rudy Ruiz also recently received his third re-designation for Chief Fire Officer.
The designation program is a voluntary program designed to recognize individuals who demonstrate their excellence in seven measured components including experience, education, professional development, professional contributions, association membership, community involvement and technical competence. In addition, all applicants are required to identify a future professional development plan.
The FO designation program uses a comprehensive peer review model to evaluate candidates seeking the credential. The Commission on Professional Credentialing awards the designation only after an individual successfully meets all of the organization’s stringent criteria.
This professional designation is valid for three years. Maintaining the designation requires recipients to show continued growth in the areas of professional development, professional contributions, active association membership and community involvement as well as adhere to a strict code of professional conduct
The Commission on Professional Credentialing, an entity of the Center for Public Safety Excellence Inc. administers the Designation Program. The CPC consists of individuals from academia, federal and local government, and the fire and emergency medical services profession. To learn more about CPC, visit www.cpse.org.
A recognition ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in the council chambers at the Perrysburg Municipal Building, 201 W. Indiana Ave.