Perrysburg Fire Chief Rudy Ruiz

File. Perrysburg Fire Chief Rudy Ruiz gestures as he gives a power point presentation on the proposed new fire station Monday, Feb. 5, 2018 at the Perrysburg Municipal Building.

 Photo by Daniel Melograna/Sentinel-Tribune

PERRYSBURG — A search is under way for Perrysburg’s next fire chief. Rudy Ruiz is retiring this month after serving 31 years in the fire service; the last seven have been for Perrysburg.

“I thank Rudy for his leadership as fire chief in keeping Perrysburg residents safe for the past seven years,” said Mayor Tom Mackin. “Our community is grateful for his dedicated service and we wish him many years of happiness in the next chapter in his life.”

