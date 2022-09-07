PERRYSBURG — A search is under way for Perrysburg’s next fire chief. Rudy Ruiz is retiring this month after serving 31 years in the fire service; the last seven have been for Perrysburg.
“I thank Rudy for his leadership as fire chief in keeping Perrysburg residents safe for the past seven years,” said Mayor Tom Mackin. “Our community is grateful for his dedicated service and we wish him many years of happiness in the next chapter in his life.”
Ruiz started with Perrysburg in August 2015 as deputy fire chief and became chief two years later. He was instrumental in moving forward with a plan to build a second fire station and making staffing changes to help the department become more efficient.
“I’m leaving Perrysburg in a good place and it’s time to turn a chapter in my life,” he said.
Prior to Perrysburg, Ruiz spent two years as fire chief in Bedford Township, Michigan. Before that, he worked for Sandusky for 22 years as a firefighter, paramedic and fire marshal.
“Perrysburg will always hold a special place in my heart,” he said. “I’m glad to have a part of Perrysburg history that has my name on it that I’m proud of.”
While Ruiz is retiring as fire chief, he isn’t calling it completely quits just yet. He has accepted a position as a program manager for Emergency Services Consulting International, creating strategic plans for police and fire stations across the United States and Canada.
Ruiz’s last day for Perrysburg will be Sept. 19.