PERRYSBURG – The Farmers Market returns to downtown starting May 5. It will run every Thursday through Oct. 13.
There will be fresh and local produce, plants, flowers, crafts, art and food trucks.
The market runs from 3-8 p.m. and is rain or shine.
Local food truck favorites will line Louisiana Avenue from 4-8 p.m.
And returning for another season of free, live music is Music at the Market which is held on the Commodore Lawn every Thursday night from June 2-Aug. 25. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring a blanket or a lawn chair and enjoy the free music from 7-8:30 p.m. Concerts are weather-dependent, and cancellations will be posted by 5 p.m. of concert days on social media pages.
“There’s always something fun in downtown Perrysburg, and the Farmers Market is no exception”, said Executive Director Christine Best. “Take home some beautiful, seasonal cut flowers or grab dinner for the family. Explore the merchant booths for gardening tips, organic produce, seasonings for every heat level, or check out the artwork and crafts handmade by area small businesses. It’s an amazingly well-attended and well-stocked farmers market, and we’re so happy to be back for another season.”
Applications to be a merchant or food truck vendor go live on Tuesday. Click on the ‘Farmers Market’ tab on visitperrysburg.com. They must be submitted by April 15 for consideration.
For more information visit www.VisitPerrysburg.com.