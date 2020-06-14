PERRYSBURG — The Perrysburg Farmers Market will open on July 2 in downtown under coronavirus safety operating guidelines.
Hours will be 4–7 p.m. The season will wrap up on Sept. 3.
City of Perrysburg Mayor Tom Mackin and the Board of the Perrysburg Convention & Visitors Bureau approved the opening of the market.
Sandy Latchem, the Perrysburg Farmers Market administrator, said that markets are required to abide by the new rules for social distancing and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic. Farmers and food trucks are already into one of their busiest times of year while facing the added challenge of the coronavirus, she said.
Latchem stressed the importance of the Perrysburg Farmers Market’s unbroken record of 20+ years of successfully providing fresh, local produce to the community.
“This year will be different but our vendors are taking up the challenge,” she said. “I believe we can operate safely, protecting our vendors and the public during this crisis. We want to be able to provide this service for our community.”
The market will follow CDC and Ohio Farmers Market Network guidelines, but tailored to Perrysburg with cooperative guidance from city administration.
Vendor booths will be located on Louisiana Avenue and West Third Street with adequate distance between booths. Food trucks will be parked along Louisiana Avenue south of the railroad tracks.
No additional vendors will be accepted into the market this year.
The market will strongly encourage maintaining distancing of 6 feet distance between people and that customers take a “grab and go” approach and not linger at the market any longer than necessary.
New operating procedures will include the following:
Portable restrooms with sinks will be provided.
Vendors will be required to wear masks and have hand sanitizer available.
Vendors will not be allowed to provide samples of their items.
Customers will not be allowed to touch any products prior to purchase.