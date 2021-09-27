PERRYSBURG — Downtown Perrysburg Inc. will hold a Fall Fest on Saturday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Third Street and Louisiana Avenue downtown.
There will be music, DORA drinks, food trucks and vendors. Elig the Magician will perform and there will be pumpkin carving demonstrations, a cornhole tournament and a children’s craft table.
There will also be a donut tasting. For $5, get a sample from several area stores.
For $2, children can participate in face painting, pumpking painting, an inflatable corn maze and hayride.
For more information, visit downtownperrysburg.org.