Downtown Perrysburg

File. Downtown Perrysburg.

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

PERRYSBURG — Downtown Perrysburg Inc. will hold a Fall Fest on Saturday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Third Street and Louisiana Avenue downtown.

There will be music, DORA drinks, food trucks and vendors. Elig the Magician will perform and there will be pumpkin carving demonstrations, a cornhole tournament and a children’s craft table.

There will also be a donut tasting. For $5, get a sample from several area stores.

For $2, children can participate in face painting, pumpking painting, an inflatable corn maze and hayride.

For more information, visit downtownperrysburg.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags