Perrysburg email system hacked

PERRYSBURG — The city internet system has sustained an attack by a computer hacker and security updates to the system are being made, according to Jim Matuszak, council president.
Council members received emails with fraudulent links, he said.
Posted: Tuesday, October 29, 2019 3:55 pm
