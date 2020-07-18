PERRYSBURG — Two council meetings will be held at a hotel to accommodate commenters on a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area proposal.
The location for Tuesday’s safety committee meeting and city council committee of the whole meeting will be taking place at the Hilton Garden Inn at Levis Commons, 6165 Levis Commons Blvd. The safety committee meeting will be from 5:30-6:30 p.m..
The council committee of the whole meeting to discuss the DORA application for the downtown area will start at 6:30 p.m.
A public hearing will be held on the application on Aug. 10 at 6:30 p.m. In order to accommodate social distancing. The meeting will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn.
The Hilton Garden Inn requires that all in attendance wear a mask. The meeting will not be accessible through teleconference or virtual access.
The DORA was submitted to the city administration early this year. Coronavirus has kept it on hold.
DORA applications for both a downtown group and for the Levis Commons property were submitted last year. Mayor Tom Mackin chose the Levis application over the one from the downtown group. The Levis application was later rejected by council.
A DORA designation would allow individuals to purchase alcohol from a license holder and walk around with an open container outside the premises, but only within the designated geographic area. Based on the population size of Perrysburg, the city can only have one DORA, by state law.
The rules of a DORA application first require that the city administration forward it to city council for a vote.
The most recent application is being submitted by Casa Barron, the Rose & Thistle, Swig, Suburban Bottle and Stella’s. These are the same five businesses that made the downtown application last year.
With the previous applications there were concerns for safety, sanitation, an increased tax burden for policing and preservation of the downtown character.