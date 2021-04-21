PERRYSBURG — DORA is on the fast track in the city after council encountered some stumbling blocks.
At Tuesday’s meeting, council took action on some of the issues that had been hampering implementation of the new Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area.
“When we originally came up with the DORA it was not our intention to create such hurdles. They were unintended,” Councilwoman Jan Materni said. “It was our intent to have this up and running by June. We wanted it and we realized it was extremely painful for businesses, throughout the U.S. and in Perrysburg. We were trying to do everything, as council members, to help them out.”
Materni and Councilman Tim McCarthy thanked Councilman Barry VanHoozen for working with the local business community on determining solutions to the various issues that had come up during the implementation process.
Law Director Kathryn Sandretto said that the administration’s goal is to have the DORA in place no later than Memorial Day weekend. The primary stumbling block would be getting the signage made and installed in time.
There were three issues that council members had not expected when the DORA application was initially approved on Sept. 1.
The first ordinance has a dual role. First, it removes the requirement that the permit holders form a corporation with independent liability.
McCarthy said that because insurance carriers are unsure of the risks associated with a DORA, because it is new, DORA permit holders could not find coverage as a group. Individually they each also have liability coverage. Additionally, the Department of Liquor does not allow alcohol manufacturers and distributors to have financial interests in the other’s businesses.
Instead, the DORA rules will now require permit holders to elect one member to represent the DORA when working out sanitation and safety issues with the city.
Responsibility for provision of signage is now no longer required for permit holders and gives it to the City of Perrysburg.
Sandretto noted that the city would also be paying for that signage.
The second ordinance removes the requirement that the permit holders get authorization from the Historic Landmarks Commission for DORA signage. It becomes an unnecessary requirement because they will now be city signs.
The three ordinances approved by council passed 6-1. The vote against came from councilwoman Deborah Born.
Born has consistently voted against the DORA.
“I still believe that the vast majority of the residents of the City of Perrysburg do not want this. People who chose to move to Perrysburg as well as those who grew up here and stayed are here because safety and security are important to them and they like the traditional feel of Perrysburg,” Born said.
Some of the issues Born has with the DORA modification dealt with the signage.
“The Historic Landmarks Ordinance is still part of the Codified Ordinances and signage within the Historic District must be approved by the Commission,” Born said.
She was also opposed to the city branding associated with the signage.
McCarthy disagreed.
“The DORA boundaries are no different than any other signs the city puts up,” McCarthy said. “As for your opinion on the city brand, I don’t think it in any way it eroded the cultural heritage or history. I know brands of any sort and any type generate opinions, but I support these ordinances.”
The third ordinance removes the requirement that the DORA permit holders each put the name of their establishment onto their individual DORA cups. It was considered impractical.
These ordinances were reviewed by the planning and zoning committee on April 15. The committee unanimously voted to forward this legislation to city council for review.