WALBRIDGE — Lake Township is responsible for maintenance on Drouillard Road, according to a recent Perrysburg Municipal Court ruling.
At Wednesday’s Walbridge Council meeting, which was held virtually, Mayor Ed Kolanko talked about the Jan. 7 court ruling.
The court found that the 1977 contract was not signed by the village administrator at the time. It was “therefore … void and unenforceable.”
“It means the village of Walbridge won that lawsuit,” Kolanko said.
“That is their road to take care of,” he said. “We are no longer taking care of that road.”
The mayor added that the village is not paying for any Drouillard Road maintenance costs or repairs.
“We did not pay any bills and we are not paying any bills,” he said.
Lake Township Police Chief Mark Hummer, who is also the administrator, said they are reviewing the ruling with legal counsel.
“If the agreement was not proper because the village clerk did not sign it, the agreement was not proper,” Hummer said.
He said they are “certainly willing” to sit down with Walbridge officials and work out a solution.
The legal issue was in Wood County Common Pleas Court two years ago.
Judge Matt Reger in August 2019 found that the township’s motion for summary judgment was not well taken and denied it.
Lake Township then took the issue to Perrysburg Municipal Court.
Who is responsible for the road came to a head in January 2019 when a pothole popped open and there was a small game of chicken on who would repair it.
Lake Township blinked and sent a crew to fill it — but also put the $116 bill to Walbridge in the mail. The trustees filed for summary judgment in common pleas court.
The township refers to a 1977 agreement stating it is the village’s duty to maintain Drouillard Road.
In 1977, Walbridge wanted to annex the rail yard so they could get the income from the rail jobs, Hummer said in a previous interview.
The 1977 agreement stated that the township trustees would not oppose the annexation, and would formally state that in a letter to the county commissioners.
The second part of the agreement is “the village does hereby agree to maintain, repair and improve Drouillard Road between the southern boundary of the incorporated limits of the Village of Walbridge and the south section line of section 16 of Lake Township.
“That the village will at its own expense make the necessary repairs and maintenance to preserve the condition of the highway, and will service said highway in regard to snow removal, etc.”
In a January 2017 letter to Lake Township, the Walbridge administrator asked the trustees to revisit the 1977 agreement.
“You will find that in the nearly 40 years, there have been significant demographic population, commercial use and jurisdictional (City of Toledo) shifts affecting Drouillard Road. The original signatories were not empowered to bind jurisdictions in perpetuity,” the letter said
In a followup letter, the village said it would no longer maintain Drouillard Road, south of Walbridge.
“The roadway is located entirely within the jurisdiction of Lake Township,” the village stated. “This decision is supported by legal boundaries, taxing and police jurisdictions and the significant demographic changes in Lake Township.”
Kolanko has said the road is in the township, which is responsible for the upkeep.