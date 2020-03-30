It was the middle of February as Susie and Michael Alexander boarded a flight to Sydney, Australia.
A couple days later, the Alexanders, residents of Perrysburg, boarded a four-week exploration cruise on the Maasdam cruise ship through Australia, New Zealand and the South Sea Islands.
The sense of normalcy that the couple left Ohio with was quickly washed away.
Instead, the Alexanders, in the midst of their dream super cruise, became stranded on the cruise ship for nearly two weeks.
The scheduled 29-day cruise was split into two parts, with the first half touring Australia and most of New Zealand.
At the end of the first two weeks, some people exited the ship and others boarded for the trip around the South Sea Islands.
“At that point in time, there was nothing going on as far as the coronavirus in Auckland that we knew about,” Michael Alexander said. “So we headed out from Auckland to the South Sea and as we were going up to Fiji, we found out that Tonga had barred us and any ships from landing on the islands.”
The cruise continued as normal, but the Alexanders were stuck again.
“We were supposed to end up in Tahiti, and about two or three days before we got there, they decided to close all their islands to everybody. So that meant the end of our cruise where we were going to get off and fly back, was denied to us,” Alexander said.
The Maasdam again ported in Hawaii.
Passengers were told to find flights and prepare to fly home from Hilo.
“We were about a day out and they told us we’d all rush around to get flights from there. So we had done that. About a day out they told us that they weren’t going to allow us to port there,” Alexander said.
“But we had to go over to Honolulu and port there, we could all get off there and fly out from there. Because at that point in time, they denied any landing anywhere in Hawaii except for back at Honolulu.
“So we headed to Honolulu and we did a whole bunch of flights again, and as we got there, we actually were in port and docked, but they would not allow us off the ship.”
Instead, the Alexanders were docked in a Honolulu port, but were told they could not exit the cruise ship. Even an immediate exit to the airport was not allowed by the governor, per Michael Alexander.
“That was the governor’s decision. The CDC, other agencies, all said the best deal was just let them off and let them go to the airport and fly home,” Alexander said. “We had no virus on the ship. We never did.”
The ship then headed for San Diego for what was the newly established final destination for those who were already supposed to have exited the cruise.
“We were supposed to be on the ship a total of 29 days. It was 41 days when we got off in San Diego,” Alexander said.
“We’ve done a number of cruises since the ‘90s. We enjoy that. So this was supposed to be one of our big super cruises. To have a dream cruise. We had planned this for over a year ahead of time.
“I was really disappointed as a U.S. citizen, is not being allowed to get back into the country in the state of Hawaii.”
The Alexanders, both retired, arrived in San Diego on Thursday and flew out the next day before returning to Perrysburg around 1 a.m. Saturday morning.
Now, after a makeshift quarantine with more than 1,000 others for a month-and-a-half, the Alexanders will have a chance to practice social distancing.
“We had to fly back through three airports and two planes. So we’re going to sit around the house for a couple weeks and make sure we’re clear. If we picked up something in the airport along the way, we don’t want to spread that,” Alexander said.
“We’re going to kind of self-isolate here at home for a couple weeks and then follow the regular social distancing and whatever is going on at the time.”
The Alexanders’ daughter, Alysha Clous, lives in Hawaii.
At one point during the docking, she sent a flurry of letters to everyone from former presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard, a U.S. representative from Hawaii, to Bob Latta, another congressman, from Bowling Green.
It said that the Maasdam cruise ship must be allowed to dock and its passengers disembark to the airport in Honolulu.
“This is not a five-day booze cruise through the Caribbean. The ship is on a long-term cruise and has already been quarantined for more than two weeks,” she said. “To be clear, no one has entered or exited and re-entered the ship in the last two weeks. To be clear, no one on the ship is showing any signs or symptoms of the flu or coronavirus.”