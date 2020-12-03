PERRYSBURG — Another city council seat will be opening up as Jim Matuszak moves into his new role as Wood County recorder.
Matuszak notified Jonathan Smith, council president, of his intention to resign in a letter on Dec. 1, effective Dec. 31.
Smith read the letter at the regular council meeting on Tuesday.
“With that we will have a timeline that will start at that moment, to find a replacement,” Smith said. “With that, I believe we have a 45-day timeline to find a replacement. I believe that clock starts on the 31st, when that resignation goes into effect.”
Smith recommended that resumes, or applications, be accepted until Jan. 15. The applications then will be reviewed by council.
On Jan. 20, at 6:30 p.m., the applicants will undergo the same process that has been done in the past to find replacements for council members.
“We will convene to have the applicants do what did the last time, with a five-minute talk and presentation of themselves. We will then meet in executive session, then come back out and have the vote,” Smith said. “This is a great opportunity, for anybody who is interested, to get a chance to get their voice heard. Hopefully we will hear from quite a few residents.”
The new wrinkle in the application process is the pandemic.
“The problem that we have is that no one can easily come in here to drop off resumes at this time,” Smith said, referencing the various coronavirus restrictions.
Administrator Bridgette Kabat suggested that the income tax department’s drop box. Both Smith and Mayor Tom Mackin accepted that solution.
Matuszak unseated incumbent Julie Baumgardner for Wood County recorder. He will complete his seventh year on council and said he will not be able to hold both offices.
“It has been my pleasure and an honor to serve with you and the other members of Perrysburg City Council. The City of Perrysburg is fortunate to have council members of the caliber that you and the others have and continue to demonstrate,” wrote Matuszak in his resignation letter.
In a follow-up interview, he said he was looking forward to the challenges and opportunities that come with his new role.