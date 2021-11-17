There will be two automatic recounts resulting from the Nov. 2 general election, which was certified by the Wood County Board of Elections on Wednesday.
Until the vote certification takes place the Election Day count is unofficial, because mailed-in and provisional ballots are given additional time for processing and arrival. They are not accepted if dated after election day. Provisional ballots were certified on Monday.
The Perrysburg City Council race qualified for an automatic recount on Monday at 9 a.m. The final vote was within 0.05% for the third seat, between Kevin Fuller and John Meier.
The final vote count was: Mark Weber 3,008 (22.73%), Barry VanHoozen 2,611 (19.73%), Fuller 2,087 (15.77%), Meier 2,079 (15.71%), victor Senn 1,921 (14.51%) and Deborah Born 1,530 (11.56%). Percentages are a reflection of the total vote, not the percentage difference between two candidates.
“When you go from unofficial to official you are adding ballots in, so it is going to change. When you go from the official to the recount you are not adding any in,” Terry Burton, co-director of the board of elections, said.
An automatic recount is also expected for the Anthony Wayne school district board of education election. The district is in Lucas, Fulton and Wood counties and includes one precinct that overlaps into Wood County. The Lucas County Board of Elections gave the Wood County Board of Elections advance notice of the possibility. The general election vote count certification in Lucas County is Friday.
The recount is based on total votes, including those of the Wood County precinct. With two members to be elected, the final count was: Kyle Miller 58 (28.71%), Andrew Pine 40 (19.80%), Troy Lutz 39 (19.31%), Andrew Teet 37 (18.32%) and Robert Kimball, Jr. 28 (13.86).
Burton reported on his testimony to the Ways and Means Committee of the Ohio House of Representatives regarding House Bill 458, which would eliminate special elections in Ohio.
“The main portion of the bill says that if you are not in fiscal emergency, as determined by the state auditor, that you would not be eligible to go on to schedule a special election,” Burton said.
The basis of the change is due to what Burton called poor voter turnout and being “extremely costly” to local communities.
“As I told them in Columbus, every time you hold an election not in May or November you create more confusion and less turnout,” Burton said.
The board recognized that there is the possibility that the coming primary could be moved, but petitions for candidacies have also been signed with the current primary election date.
“I would say that 10 years ago we went through this process before. We had some movement on some dates. We said that if you had a correct date on your petition … the board would have the right to accept that because it was not deceptive at the time the voter was signing it,” Burton said.
He pointed out that there are already pieces of campaign literature that have been mailed out for Congressional races that have dates indicated.
Also certified were the results of the local issue elections.
In other business, the state mandated audit, as regularly ordered by the Ohio Secretary of State, of a county-wide election, will take place Dec. 1, covering the results of the Wood County Committee on Aging. It was the only county-wide election on Nov. 2.
The board approved staff raises for 2022 at the percentage as provided for by the Wood County Commissioners.
Future scheduled events for the board are as follows:
• Dec. 10 deadline for posting of the general campaign finance report;
• Feb. 2 Filing deadline for the primary election, pending approval of redistricting;
• May 3 is primary Election Day, also pending approval of redistricting.