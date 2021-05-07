PERRYSBURG — It wasn’t the lowest bid, but it is the most responsible one, council members said in awarding a $185,393 fire department project.
At Tuesday’s meeting, council unanimously awarded the contract for the 2021 Fire Station #38 Improvement Project to the Lathrop Company, the second lowest bidder, at $205,455. The lowest bid came from KCS Contracting for $185,393.
“We are looking for the lowest and most responsive and responsible bidder. The lowest bidder was, in fact, KCS Contracting. However, when it comes to the most responsible bidder, city council is permitted to look at both finance and past performance, according to the Ohio Revised Code,” Perrysburg Law Director Katheryn Sandretto said.
The service committee had unanimously recommended awarding the bid to the Lathrop Company because KCS Contracting had a lower credit score and liens against the business.
The reading of the bid award was accompanied by an audio recording of testimony to the City of Toledo on possible requirements for licensing carpenters, which was given by the owner of KCS Contracting.
The testimony included a statement suggesting that errors in workmanship “are the responsibility of an inspector to discover.”
Council members were also provided with photo evidence of alleged workmanship errors found by the inspectors from the City of Toledo on a subcontracting job KCS Contracting did for general contractor Parke Brothers’ Andover Place Apartments project in 2019. Parke Brothers reportedly had to remove KCS Contracting from the project.
Errors reportedly included missing screws in flooring, improperly installed wall sheeting and unsecured wall mounting anchors. Another error included a wall placed in the middle of a door, making it impossible to open the door.
“Having reviewed information regarding KCS Contracting, they are not the most responsive and responsible bidder,” wrote Sandretto, in recommendations to the council.
While the bid was the lowest, it did not include the additional cost of supervision by an inspector, which Sandretto suggested in her legal review to be necessary, given the KCS testimony to the City of Toledo.
While both companies had minor errors in bid packages, the legal recommendation was that they could be waived.
The fire department construction will include interior alteration to dormitory walls, doors, a toilet shower room and an equipment room. The Lathrop Company also built the newest fire station. Sandretto said that no fault was found with that construction.