PERRYSBURG — City council voted on Tuesday for support of a Lake Erie Waterkeeper request for federal oversight of efforts to clean up Lake Erie, but the passage was narrow and a second vote is required to make it official.
“Last night we were showing our support for their group and their efforts to help clean the Lake Erie watershed, but a final passage is going to be needed at the next meeting with the proposed resolution, language that’s yet to be drafted,” Councilman Cory Kuhlman said.
There was no resolution written prior to Tuesday’s meeting, which is required by council rules. Kuhlman, a lawyer, expects to be working on the language for the resolution with Law Director Kathryn Sandretto.
The vote to support Kuhlman’s motion passed on a 4-3 vote. Voting against the motion was Jonathon Smith, council president, and Barry VanHoozen and Mark Weber.
Lake Erie Watershed director Sandy Bihn presented the group’s request for support.
The group’s request is because of what they call a lack of success in dealing with the harmful algal bloom that causes toxic water in Lake Erie, they would like to have the federal government take over clean-up efforts.
Hundreds of millions of dollars have been spent over more than a 20-year period by Ohio toward that effort, with only a 40% reduction in phosphorus levels, which cause the algae growth, Bihn said.
The Waterkeepers compared the situation in Lake Erie to the Chesapeake Bay. In 2009 an executive order from President Barack Obama gave federal oversight of the multiple states involved and accountability requirements from the Environmental Protection Agency, Bihn said. It resulted in a clean-up success that brought back the oyster and crab fishing industries.
Smith said he was concerned about the way the federal government would deal with wastewater treatment plants and the combined sewage overflow issues, a point source that he said the federal government increased regulations for in the Chesapeake Bay. He wants to know what that would result in as costs for taxpayers.
“From the research I’ve done, the Maumee watershed area is one of the larger contributors. I think H2Ohio is still in its infancy and is still continuing to get ramped up and prepared. The conversations I’ve had with H2Ohio lead me to believe they are doing quite a lot and our governor has been allocating quite a bit of resources in combating this as well,” Smith said. “I would still like to see how the multiple jurisdictions we have can continue to work together. I think Canada is about 15% contributor and I know Ohio is a majority contributor, with Michigan and Indiana as partial contributors as well.”
“Doing it piecemeal does not work. We need a united front of all the stakeholders involved,” said Councilwoman Jan Materni, who voted in support of the motion.
Bihn addressed some of the ways the other states and Ohio agricultural entities are legally continuing to put phosphorus into the Lake Erie watershed.
“If local governments aren’t at the table, asking these questions, laws exist where they can make us put less and less phosphorus, while more and more is still coming into the system,” Bihn said.
During a recent Perrysburg Public Utilities Committee meeting, a presentation was made by state agencies working with H2Ohio, the state’s program designed to help clean up phosphorus in the lake.
In that presentation it was noted that as of 2008 , Ohio’s portion of the Maumee River Watershed contributed approximately 2.5 million pounds of phosphorus into Lake Erie, each spring. The goal is to contribute no more than 1.5 million pounds. Meanwhile, research shows that a one million pound reduction, or 40%, would make a reduction in harmful algal blooms.
As part of the H2Ohio program there are currently 1,800 farmers, representing more than 1 million acres of farmland, who have signed on to practice at least one of the 10 recommended phosphorus reduction methods.
H2Ohio was instituted by Gov. Mike DeWine in 2019.
Several other municipalities in Wood County and Lucas County have signed on to support for the Lake Erie Waterkeeper effort, including the City of Toledo.