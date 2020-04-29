PERRYSBURG — In following the stipulations outlined in the Ohio governor’s “stay at home” order, the following services and programs have been suspended or canceled:
• The City of Perrysburg has canceled Safety Town for 2020.
• The City of Perrysburg Municipal Pool will remain closed for the duration of 2020.
• Downtown Perrysburg Inc. has canceled all events for 2020. The organization is currently working on providing virtual family activities during the summer months.
• The Perrysburg Youth Summer Theatre has canceled all events and programming for 2020.
• The farmers market, which is operated by the Perrysburg Convention and Visitor Bureau, will be suspended through June 15. Reevaluation of opening the Farmer’s Market will be decided as June 15 draws nearer.
Additionally, although park equipment, playgrounds and restrooms are closed at city parks, parks will remain open.
Organized sports are not permitted on city-owned property.