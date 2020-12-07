PERRYSBURG – During the month of October, also Kitchen & Bath month, Cutting Edge Countertops ran a promotion resulting in a $14,869 donation to Habitat for Humanity.
For every purchase made during the month, Cutting Edge Countertops donated a percentage of the sales to advance the Habitat for Humanity mission of bringing people together to build homes, communities and hope.
“Many businesses and homeowners have been impacted by COVID-19, and we wanted to do our part to help,” said Brian Burns, Cutting Edge Countertops’ Co-Owner/Founding Partner. “We decided to make a donation to Habitat for Humanity as we are drawn to their efforts to provide affordable housing and their work with homeowners who need home repair assistance.”
Like many organizations who rely on the support of businesses and donations, Habitat for Humanity especially felt the pinch this year with the increase in lumber costs and other supplies – all while the community need for their services became greater.
“Cutting Edge Countertops operates in three states – Ohio, Michigan and Indiana, so it also was important to us that our donation could directly impact families in all of our service areas,” Burns said.
The business’ donation will benefit Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity (https://www.mvhabitat.org/), here in Ohio; Habitat for Humanity of Oakland County (https://www.habitatoakland.org/) in Michigan and Greater Indy Habitat for Humanity (https://indyhabitat.org/) in Indiana.
“Cutting Edge Countertops is providing a blessing during a time it is needed the most. COVID has affected so many aspects of our lives and the need for safe, healthy, affordable homes is only growing. Cutting Edge Countertops understands this need and is responding in a big way, both locally here in Toledo and in the Tri-State area. We are all so grateful for their gift and partnership.” said Michael McIntyre, executive director Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity.