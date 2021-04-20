PERRYSBURG — A school district employee being investigated for a reported racist comment has resigned.
On Friday evening, two students reported to a Perrysburg Junior High School official that an incident took place on a school bus that afternoon that involved an accusation that an employee made a racist statement to a student, according to a Monday news release.
The resignation took place Tuesday afternoon, effective yesterday.
The bus where the incident took place had video footage of the incident. Source video for this transcript provided by Perrysburg Schools through a newspaper public records request.
“You’re from Mexico?” asked the driver.
“Yes,” the student said.
“Are you?” the driver said.
“Yes,” the student said.
“Then shouldn’t you be in a cage somewhere in Texas?” asked the driver.
“That’s racist,” the student said.
The employee was immediately placed on paid leave and a investigation was launched over the weekend, the release stated.
“At this time, Perrysburg Schools cannot comment on the investigation while it is under way other than to say this is a very serious offense and may warrant disciplinary action up to and including termination. The school district will refer to its anti-harassment policy, pertinent laws and other evidence related to the incident in the investigation. There is no excuse for any employee to make hurtful or degrading comments,” the statement said.
It is the policy of the board of education to maintain an education and work environment that is free from all forms of harassment. This commitment applies to all school district operations, programs and activities. All students, administrators, teachers, staff members and all other school personnel share responsibility for avoiding, discouraging and reporting any form of unlawful harassment.
“As a school community, we must continue to strive to create an environment that is welcoming for all students. In this case, our efforts fell short,” said Tom Hosler, superintendent, in the statement. “This behavior is unacceptable and we must and will do better. We commend the students who reported the information that led to this investigation. They are embodying the Jacket Way, by demonstrating that they are respectful, responsible and ready. Our hearts are saddened knowing that these words hurt this student and others.”