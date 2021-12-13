A Perrysburg auto dealer has been sentenced for selling cars, but not transferring the titles that went with the sales.
Patrick Harrigan, 44, Maumee, appeared Friday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman.
In October, he pleaded guilty to aggravated theft and three counts of improper use of a certificate of title.
According to the indictment, Harrigan deprived multiple people of more than $150,000 from April 2018 to February 2020.
He also was accused of selling eight motor vehicles without delivering to the purchaser a certificate of title — seven in 2019 and one in 2020 — while owning and operating Harrigan Family Auto at 8323 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Christopher Anderson said he would leave sentencing to the discretion of the court but added the investigation has been going on for some time with a lot of victims.
The victims were made aware of that day’s proceedings, but none showed.
Kuhlman said he did receive one letter from a victim stating the affects Harrigan’s actions had on him.
“Patrick got into the car sales business, and he got in over his head. He was just absolutely incapable of running his business,” said defense attorney Scott Coon.
Harrigan didn’t realize his limitation and kept selling more cars to catch up and it got out of control, Coon said.
He also was under stress after going through a separation with his partner and family, and he started using opiates, Coon said.
He said his client’s life became what is “loosely referred to as train wreck.”
Harrigan owes $4,400 per month for child support — based on his income years ago – and that amount has not been modified, Coon said.
He owes an extraordinary amount in child support arrears, he said, but his client is spending a lot of time with his children.
While he denied using drugs for a long time, Harrigan has come to the realization it compounded his problems, Coon said, and put him in a position he couldn’t recover from.
“He understands that what he did to these people … to at least 17 people,” Coon said. “He should have said ‘I just can’t do this’ and cut it off.”
Coon said his client realizes he has both mental health and drug issues and is open to treatment.
He also has a job offer, selling cars but not running a business, Coon said.
“When he started losing everything, he lost himself,” said Sandra Harrigan, the defendant’s mother. “And he’s trying to find his way back right now.”
When he and his partner split, it messed him up and it got worse, she said.
“I don’t know how this happened. It just kept spiraling and got out of control,” she said.
Harrigan said he wasn’t going to make excuses for what he did, adding he never meant to harm anyone.
He said he worked at an auto dealership and had success. Then he took over the family dealership from his dad. He was a well-respected business owner for four years but the last two years since the separation crushed him.
Harrigan said he always made good money, but he got overwhelmed handling the business’s books, financing, and buying and selling cars.
“I couldn’t handle all of that and I kept getting busier … and I was overwhelmed with everything. looking back at it. And I didn’t want to just throw it in and be done. I knew I could make up for it if I keep working,” he said.
When the business caught fire in June 2020, Harrigan lost more than $60,000 in equipment because he canceled the insurance due to the intent to move.
“I want to start paying this off and move forward as quickly as possible,” he said.
Kuhlman said the letter he received explained how Harrigan accepted $10,000 but did not deliver a vehicle.
“That’s just directly taking from somebody. This is not a paperwork issue,” he said.
This is taking money and not delivering the goods, Kuhlman said, and using a good reputation to influence others and cause harm.
Kuhlman sentenced Harrigan to three years of community control. He must admit himself to the SEARCH program at the NorthWest Community Corrections Center
Harrigan needs approval from the probation department before he takes the offered job in Michigan, and if he quits, that will be a community control violation, Kuhlman said.
He must undergo random drug testing and be assessed for mental health and chemical dependency. He also must pay restitution to the approximately 17 individuals mentioned in the pre-sentence investigation at an amount to be submitted by the state.
Those payments will be $350 a month starting 60 days after being released from SEARCH, Kuhlman said.
He reserved 36 months on the theft charge and five years for each of the remaining three charges.
“I want to make clear I’m going to impose that against you … if you don’t make your restitution payments,” Kuhlman said.
A charge of identify fraud, from a separate indictment, was dismissed.