The Million Dollar Advocates Forum has announce that attorney Kyle E. Wright of Perrysburg, Ohio has been certified as a member.
The Million Dollar Advocates Forum is recognized as one of the most prestigious groups of trial lawyers in the United States. The forum is limited to attorneys who have won million-dollar verdicts, awards and settlements. The organization was founded in 1993 and currently fewer than 1% of U.S. lawyers are members.
Wright has lived in Northwest Ohio his entire life. He has prioritized establishing and expanding an effective personal injury practice to serve those locally.
“As a lifelong resident of Wood County, it has always been important to me to be able to provide a good local option for representing injured clients. Oftentimes clients feel that going with a large law firm in a big city is the only option. My goal has been to provide the same quality of representation to my community,” he said.
Wright and his partner Douglas Ruck, both graduated from Eastwood High School, Bowling Green State University, and University of Toledo’s Law School.
While personal injury represents a substantial part of his practice, Wright remains devoted to his other practice areas, including estate planning, real estate, and general business manners.
Wright and Ruck have two offices to serve clients – Pemberville and Perrysburg. Wright lives in Perrysburg with his wife, Liz, and their two children.