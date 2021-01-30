PERRYSBURG — From boa constrictors to bats, Jeff Studer dealt with many strange and exotic situations as the animal control officer for Perrysburg — but it was the work with the people he met that he valued the most.
After 30 years with the Perrysburg Police Division Studer retired on Jan. 4.
“It was the people, the animals, it was really a dream job. It was outside, not behind a desk,” Studer said. “I would trap nuisance animals, opossums, raccoons, groundhogs, snakes, cows, everything that came up animal related. My motto was if I can’t do it I would find someone who can.”
He was also the go-to guy for putting the department’s speed trailer out and helping with Fourth of July crowds.
The job started out as part time when he responded to a classified ad in the newspaper. Studer was an officer, but he didn’t go through the police academy. After being hired he was trained to handle all the other creatures, both common and exotic.
“Nope no police academy, but I had an armful of schools and classes that I took. There were certifications with the National Animal Control Academy,” Studer said.
He also affected city policy, creating a couple of animal related ordinances.
“There was no dangerous animal ordinance when you arrived. There was no cat ordinance. You put that in place. Those were big deals,” his wife Joy said.
Studer said that the dangerous animal ordinance was more of an exotic animal ordinance.
“We actually had a subject in town that was walking around the neighborhood street with a 12-foot boa constrictor. He had two of them. It turns out he had a ton of snakes in his house. And that’s really what fueled the exotic animal ordinance,” Studer said. “People were looking at their 2-year-olds. If one of those things gets loose and hides under their deck or something and grab the 2-year-old, it would chew it right up.”
He explained how snakes like that, down in the Everglades, will swallow small deer and alligators.
“They can grow huge. It got the neighbors excited,” Studer said. “We also got the cat ordinance. It was really a failure to confine a household pet. It was a big to-do back then.”
The concern was for pregnant women who can be affected by exposure to the waste, which was being found in children’s sandboxes.
There were also strange events.
Several times he had to chase out, or otherwise remove deer from people’s houses or businesses. One time a deer broke through the picture window of an insurance office. They would typically have to be tranquilized for removal.
He also provided mutual aid to other communities, like Maumee and Waterville, as well as to the Wood County Dog Warden.
He also developed a public-private relationship between the city and the South Suburban Animal Hospital. They contracted to work with cats and injured dogs.
“The most rewarding, that was the people you got to know. It was just a lot of fun,” Studer said. “The people of the police department. The people who are police, those are very dedicated caring people. They are just a great group of people.”
He grew up around family farms and has always been an avid outdoorsman.
Since his retirement the position has not been refilled.
He and Joy have lived in Perrysburg for 33 years and have been married for 40 years. Their two boys, Jake and Adam, both attended St. Rose and then St. John’s schools.
In retirement they are both working as real estate agents for Danberry Co. It’s something he has done as a second job for more than eight years.
“Over the last eight years, while he worked full time as an animal control officer in Perrysburg, we also put in another eight hours, every day, building a real estate business,” Joy said. “He’s not done by any stretch, just moving into another career, a second career. Not many people get to do that, but he has.”
“I want to remain a part of the community, that’s for sure,” Studer said.
He has some advice for people with animal issues.
“Common sense. Common sense will go a long ways. Animals are pretty readable,” Studer said.